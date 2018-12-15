NAIA Game of the Week: Lindsey Wilson vs. Georgetown

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A nationally ranked game between two conference rivals is the NAIA Game of the Week, as fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) travels north to face No. 15 Georgetown (Ky.) on Saturday.

Fans picked Georgetown-Lindsey Wilson as the NAIA Game of the Week, edging out No. 14 Langston (Okla.) against RV Arizona Christian in an online poll.

Lindsey Wilson (4-1, 1-0 MSC Bluegrass) looks to extend a four-game winning streak against Georgetown (4-2, 1-1 Bluegrass). The overall series is tied 4-4, with Georgetown winning the first four meetings between the in-state rivals.

A week ago, the Blue Raiders defeated Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) 73-0; Georgetown beat Cumberland (Tenn.) 13-7.

Here’s what fans need to know about the NAIA Game of the Week:

NAIA Game of the Week Time, Details

Time: 12:30 p.m. CT

Date: Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018

Location: Toyota Stadium, Georgetown, Ky.

NAIA Game of the Week Tickets

Ticket information can be found here.

NAIA Game of the Week Online Stream

The Lindsey Wilson-Georgetown NAIA Game of the Week can be watched online via the NAIA Network.

College Football: Ranked NAIA football games for Oct. 13, 2018

(4) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) @ (15) Georgetown (Ky.)

(24) Eastern Oregon @ (7) Southern Oregon

(14) Langston (Okla.) @ (RV) Arizona Christian

Doane (Neb.) @ (1) Morningside (Iowa)

(2) Marian (Ind.) @ Taylor (Ind.)

(4) Reinhardt (Ga.) @ Bluefield (Va.)

Central Methodist (Mo.) @ (6) Evangel (Mo.)

(8) Grand View (Iowa) @ Peru State (Neb.)

Tabor (Kan.) @ (10) Kansas Wesleyan

Missouri Baptist @ (11) Concordia (Mich.)

Graceland (Iowa) @ (12) Benedictine (Kan.)

Montana State-Northern @ (16) Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

(17) Baker (Kan.) @ MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

(18) Cumberlands (Ky.) @ Point (Ga.)

Carroll (Mont.) @ (19) Montana Western

Mayville State (N.D.) @ (21) Dickinson State (N.D.)

McPherson (Kan.) @ (22) Ottawa (Kan.)

(23) Webber International (Fla.) @ Keiser (Fla.)

College of Idaho @ (25) Montana Tech

(RV) Saint Xavier (Ill.) @ Trinity International (Ill.)

Friends (Kan.) @ (RV) Avila (Mo.)