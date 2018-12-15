NAIA Game of the Week: Lindsey Wilson vs. Georgetown

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A nationally ranked game between two conference rivals is the NAIA Game of the Week, as fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) travels north to face No. 15 Georgetown (Ky.) on Saturday.
Fans picked Georgetown-Lindsey Wilson as the NAIA Game of the Week, edging out No. 14 Langston (Okla.) against RV Arizona Christian in an online poll.
Lindsey Wilson (4-1, 1-0 MSC Bluegrass) looks to extend a four-game winning streak against Georgetown (4-2, 1-1 Bluegrass). The overall series is tied 4-4, with Georgetown winning the first four meetings between the in-state rivals.
A week ago, the Blue Raiders defeated Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) 73-0; Georgetown beat Cumberland (Tenn.) 13-7.
Here’s what fans need to know about the NAIA Game of the Week:
NAIA Game of the Week Time, Details
Time: 12:30 p.m. CT
Date: Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018
Location: Toyota Stadium, Georgetown, Ky.
NAIA Game of the Week Tickets
Ticket information can be found here.
NAIA Game of the Week Online Stream
The Lindsey Wilson-Georgetown NAIA Game of the Week can be watched online via the NAIA Network.
College Football: Ranked NAIA football games for Oct. 13, 2018
(4) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) @ (15) Georgetown (Ky.)
(24) Eastern Oregon @ (7) Southern Oregon
(14) Langston (Okla.) @ (RV) Arizona Christian
Doane (Neb.) @ (1) Morningside (Iowa)
(2) Marian (Ind.) @ Taylor (Ind.)
(4) Reinhardt (Ga.) @ Bluefield (Va.)
Central Methodist (Mo.) @ (6) Evangel (Mo.)
(8) Grand View (Iowa) @ Peru State (Neb.)
Tabor (Kan.) @ (10) Kansas Wesleyan
Missouri Baptist @ (11) Concordia (Mich.)
Graceland (Iowa) @ (12) Benedictine (Kan.)
Montana State-Northern @ (16) Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
(17) Baker (Kan.) @ MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
(18) Cumberlands (Ky.) @ Point (Ga.)
Carroll (Mont.) @ (19) Montana Western
Mayville State (N.D.) @ (21) Dickinson State (N.D.)
McPherson (Kan.) @ (22) Ottawa (Kan.)
(23) Webber International (Fla.) @ Keiser (Fla.)
College of Idaho @ (25) Montana Tech
(RV) Saint Xavier (Ill.) @ Trinity International (Ill.)
Friends (Kan.) @ (RV) Avila (Mo.)