KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City takes home the first regular-season poll in the No. 1 spot after three consecutive victories in the 2018-19 season.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

• The Stars have taken first in the U.C. Ferguson Classic, Mid-South, and Battle on the Bayou in 2018.

• Oklahoma City leads the All-Time list for NAIA titles with 11.

• Eight teams are new to the national poll: William Carey (Miss.), Bellevue (Neb.), Morningside (Iowa), Marymount California, Missouri Valley, Indiana Wesleyan, Menlo (Calif.), and Mount Mercy (Iowa).

• Oklahoma City leads the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 117 consecutive appearances.



Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.

2018 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25– Poll 1

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 1 Oklahoma City [17] 528 2 4 Coastal Georgia 496 3 6 University of Northwest [2] 495 4 3 Texas Wesleyan 486 5 9 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 458 6 5 Keiser (Fla.) 440 7 NR William Carey (Miss.) 402 8 12 British Columbia 401 9 14 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 372 10 8 Taylor (Ind.) 360 11 23 Thomas (Ga.) 353 12 2 Dalton State (Ga.) 314 13 15 Point (Ga.) 289 14 NR Bellevue (Neb.) 265 15 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 242 16 10 William Woods (Mo.) 237 17 NR Morningside (Iowa) 231 18 NR Marymount California 210 19 NR Missouri Valley 192 20 13 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 179 21 NR Indiana Wesleyan 177 22 11 Victoria (B.C.) 142 23 16 Cardinal Stritch (Wisc.) 118 23 NR Menlo (Calif.) 118 25 NR Mount Mercy (Iowa) 115

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 113, Columbia (Mo.) 104, Mobile (Ala.) 80, Truett- McConnell 75, Oregon Tech 68, Southeastern (Fla.) 67, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 61, Arizona Christian 47, Our Lady of the Lake 37, Holy Cross (Ind.) 37, Park (Mo.) 24, Sterling (Kan.) 24, Cumberland (Tenn.) 13, Oklahoma Wesleyan 12, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 10, Northwestern (Iowa) 7, Corban (Ore.) 4, Midway (Ky.) 4, William Penn (Iowa) 3.