KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) grabs the first regular-season poll No. 1 spot over long time leader, SCAD Savannah (Ga.). Keiser takes its spot in the ratings with an overwhelming 16 first place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2007)

Keiser takes the No. 1 rank since their last first-place spot in 2016.

The Seahawks began their 2018-19 season with three consecutive wins in the Keiser Kup.

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) leads the NAIA Active Polls Streak with 78 consecutive appearances dating back to the 2007 season.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 – Poll 1

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] FINAL POINTS 1 3 Keiser (Fla.) [16] 527 2 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 505 3 2 Dalton State (Ga.) 492 4 8 Cumberland’s (Ky.) [2] 473 5 10 William Carey (Miss.) [1] 467 6 4 British Columbia 429 7 9 Oklahoma City 424 8 18 Loyola (La.) 390 9 13 William Penn (Iowa) [1] 368 10 16 Southeastern (Fla.) 364 10 11 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 364 12 NR Oregon Tech 332 13 24 Indiana Tech 316 14 7 Taylor (Ind.) 313 15 14 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 301 16 15 University of Northwestern Ohio 282 17 12 Texas Wesleyan 262 18 19 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 249 19 17 Victoria (B.C.) 211 20 6 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 204 21 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 201 22 NR Morningside (Iowa) 190 23 NR Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 147 24 NR Indiana Wesleyan 123 24 NR Tennessee Wesleyan 122

Others Receiving Votes: Cumberland (Tenn.) 106, Coastal Georgia 101, Milligan (Tenn.) 51, Saint Francis (Ind.) 40, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 34, Faulkner (Ala.) 30, Brenau (Ga.) 18, William Woods (Mo.) 17, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 4, Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3.