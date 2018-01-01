TITLE: Case-Study: Location of Tryouts

There are times that our bylaws have to be interpreted by the National Eligibility Committee in order to bring more clarity to complex situations. For a long time these interpretations have lived solely within the national office and are shared when applicable. For several years Legislative Services have been working on making this information available to everyone and we are proud to say that the Interpretation Library is live! It is an evolving document as the NEC is routinely making interpretations for specific situations as they arise.

This week we will look at a key interpretation of where teams can hold their tryouts. As we enter into another sport season, location of tryouts could play an important role for many teams. For a variety of reasons teams may practice on off campus sites and host home contests off campus. Today we will look to clarify where those teams can host tryouts.

Bylaw: Article II, Section C, Item 2.

“Individual or group tryouts may be conducted, on the member institution’s campus only, for the purpose of assisting in the assessment of athletics promise if tryouts are a part of the general institutional policy in the evaluation and admission of students with special talents. Tryouts, where permitted, shall be limited to no more than two days for a specific student at a member institution.”

Interpretation

In the occurrence that an institution does not own institutional property for a specific sport (e.g. baseball field, golf course), the location where the team plays its home games shall be the location where tryouts may be held. If the institution plays home games at multiple locations, tryouts may be held at any of those locations.

Application

A tryout speaks to the ability for a coach and current student-athletes to engage in sport-related activities for purposes of evaluating a prospective student’s athletic ability. To ensure control and containment of tryouts (including time commitment of current student-athletes), tryouts are required to occur on the institution’s campus, or “home field” of the team if that is off campus.

Additionally, if a coach and student-athletes attend a showcase or a clinic that is outside their designated home facility, the coaches and current student-athletes cannot engage in sport-related activities with prospective student-athletes. Their participation is limited to scouting the prospective student-athletes only, but cannot be more directly involved. Otherwise, this would be in violation of the tryout bylaw.

Case Studies

*Assume all schools are NAIA institutions unless otherwise noted.

Scenario 1:

Dell University’s golf team practices at three local courses around its campus. Dell does not own any practice/playing areas that the golf team can utilize. They host their home matches at two of the three local courses around the campus. Where can Dell hold tryouts?

Answer 1:

Dell can hold tryouts at either of the two courses they play home matches. They cannot hold tryouts at the course that they do not play home games, even if they sometimes practice there.

Scenario 2:

Hewlett College’s soccer coaches and captains attend a clinic being held at a soccer complex close to their campus to evaluate prospective students. Although it is close, they have never practiced at the soccer complex before since they have their own field. While at the clinic the coach of Hewlett asked a prospective student to perform a drill again after the clinic was over. Is this violating any bylaws?

Answer 2:

Attending a clinic outside their designated field is permitted, but it is for scouting purposes only. Coaches cannot ask the student to exhibit a particular skill, direct or ask the coach to organize the workout in a particular manner.

Scenario 3:

Packard Tech’s bowling team is looking to add a few more athletes to their team. They posted flyers around campus advertising the two-day tryout. They received an energetic response, with more students coming to tryout than anticipated. Packard decided to extend the tryout to three days instead of two since cuts would be difficult to make. In order to make the team, all players trying out must attend all three days.

Answer 3:

No, Packard would not be able to require each player to attend all three days. They could host three days, but individuals can only attend two days of tryouts.

Scenario 4:

A competitive cheer team wants to attend a showcase that includes high school student-athletes held at a neutral site. The NAIA coach brings her current NAIA student-athletes along to watch the tryout. Some of the current NAIA student-athletes join in for a routine. Is this permissible?

Answer 4:

No, this would not be permissible. The current NAIA student-athletes would be able to attend the tryout at a neutral site, but they would not be allowed to join in for a routine.

