By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Vernon Dominic Newton of Missouri Valley has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and Bennet Strutz of Cumberland (Tenn.) has been named the NAIA National Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the national office announced Tuesday. Newton and Strutz were selected based on their performances from Oct. 8-14 and were chosen out of a pool of conference, Association of Independent Institutions and unaffiliated group winners.

Men's soccer offensive player of the week

Vernon Dominic Newton, Missouri Valley

5-10 SO F; Manchester, England

Vernon Dominic Newton scored five goals over two games, including both goals in a 2-0 win over then-No. 14 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.). He also added an assist in addition to his hat track against Evangel (Mo.). Five goals One assist One hattrick 11 total points



Men's soccer defensive player of the week

Bennet Strutz, Cumberland (Tenn.)

6-6 SR G; Leverkusen, Germany

Bennet Strutz posted a pair of shutouts and ran his scoreless streak to 293 minutes with victories over Georgetown (Ky.) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). The senior made one save and faced five total shots against the Tigers. The Blue Raiders recorded eight shots, forcing Strutz into three saves in a Phoenix win. 180 scoreless minutes Two wins Four total saves Three saves vs. then-No. 6 Lindsey Wilson



Don’t miss a minute of any NAIA Championship this season. Buy your All-Championship Pass today.

For more information on NAIA Men's Soccer, click here .

For a complete listing of all national statistics, click here .

Offensive Nominees: Joey Koetting, Columbia (Mo.); Joao Costa, Truett-McConnell (Ga.); Manuel Medina, Antelope Valley (Calif.); Emilio Meraz-rodriguez, Evergreen (Wash.); Max Never, Robert Morris (Ill.); Ulisses Miranda, Grace (Ind.); German Lopez, Arizona Christian; Roger de la Villa, Concordia (Neb.); Matheus Oliveira, York (Neb.); Daniel Williams, Cumberland (Tenn.); Toby Millward, Bellevue (Neb.); Jack Laurie, Southwest (N.M.); Nicolas Cam Orellana, Rio Grande (Ohio); Claudio Barraza, Texas Wesleyan; Miguel Tizapa, Martin Methodist (Tenn.); Ciro Damine, Keiser (Fla.); Felipe Lupion, University of Northwestern Ohio

Defensive Nominees: Joao Moreira, Park (Mo.); Ben Timms, Tennessee Wesleyan; Zach Taylor, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.); Jordan Salim, Corban (Ore.); Ricardo Porcayo, Judson (Ill.); Luke Williams, Taylor (Ind.); Nick Garcia, William Jessup (Calif.); Erik Tello, Hastings (Neb.); Austin Munoz, William Penn (Iowa); Andrew White, Georgia Gwinnett; Luis Barrera, Kansas Wesleyan; Juan Arias, Southwest (N.M.); Richard Dearle, Rio Grande (Ohio); Butch Hampton, Science & Arts (Okla.); Julien Gregoire, Martin Methodist (Tenn.); Joan Carles Perez, Keiser (Fla.); Edwin Rosado, Indiana Tech

2018-19 Men's Soccer Composite Award Winners (Defensive, Offensive)

Week 1 (September 05): Torge Wiedenroth, Reinhardt (Ga.), Ram Keller, Southwestern (Kan.)

Week 2 (September 12): Ryan Harrisskitt, Columbia (Mo.), Parker Moon, Columbia (Mo.)

Week 3 (September 19): Zach Weidman, Spring Arbor (Mich.), Morris Kamara, Spring Arbor (Mich.)

Week 4 (September 26): Julien Gregoire, Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Jonas Arcalean, Martin Methodist (Tenn.)

Week 5 (October 03): Liam Ward, Mid-America Christian (Okla.), Aaron Whitten, Reinhardt (Ga.)

Week 6 (October 10): Wilfred Nyamsi, Central Methodist (Mo.), Erick Turner, Indiana Tech

Week 7 (October 17): Bennet Strutz, Cumberland (Tenn.), Vernon Dominic Newton, Missouri Valley