KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Park (Mo.) remains in the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Park is one of two undefeated teams in the Top 25 poll. What sets the Pirates apart is that they have not dropped a set this season.

New to the poll this week: No. 21 Trinity Christian (Ill.), No. 24 Marian (Ind.) and No. 25 Ottawa (Kan.)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 61 total appearances.

There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (Oct. 16)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Park (Mo.) [17] 22-0 588 2 2 Grand View (Iowa) [4] 22-0 575 3 5 Missouri Baptist 26-2 553 4 3 Columbia (Mo.) 27-2 530 5 8 Dordt (Iowa) 19-2 504 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 22-3 499 7 4 Viterbo (Wis.) 22-5 486 8 7 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20-3 462 9 12 Northwestern (Iowa) 19-5 424 10 10 Southern Oregon 19-2 413 11 11 The Master's (Calif.) 22-4 404 12 9 Midland (Neb.) 18-4 389 13 13 Eastern Oregon 17-5 357 14 14 Hastings (Neb.) 14-5 334 15 15 Vanguard (Calif.) 21-4 316 16 16 College of Idaho 16-6 315 17 17 Westmont (Calif.) 18-4 308 18 22 McPherson (Kan.) 22-1 238 19 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 19-6 236 20 24 Providence (Mont.) 16-7 219 21 NR Trinity Christian (Ill.) 19-6 176 21 21 Central Methodist (Mo.) 22-3 176 23 25 SAGU (Texas) 23-1 163 24 NR Marian (Ind.) 22-4 144 25 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 17-7 129

Dropped from the rankings: Bellevue (Neb.) and Saint Francis (Ind.)

Others receiving votes: Corban (Ore.) 111, Jamestown (N.D.) 96, Bellevue (Neb.) 90, Lourdes (Ohio) 67, Reinhardt (Ga.) 37, Indiana Wesleyan 33, Saint Francis (Ind.) 27, Georgetown (Ky.) 13, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 9, Kansas Wesleyan 4, Aquinas (Mich.) 4

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics