2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - Week 7 (Oct. 16)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) remains No. 1 for the sixth week in a row in the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, while former No. 3 Mobile (Ala.) plummeted to No. 20 after it dropped two games last week.

William Carey’s grasp on the top spot strengthened a bit after wins over Martin Methodist (Tenn.) and now-No. 16 Bethel (Tenn.). A week ago, the Crusaders were No. 1 by just one point; their lead over Oklahoma Wesleyan is now three points. They also picked up an additional first place vote.

vote. Mobile’s two-loss week resulted in a minor shake-up in the Top 5. Rio Grande (Ohio) jumped from No. 5 to No. 3. The Red Storm are 13-0-0 on the year; the same mark as William Carey. Those two are the only perfect records left in the Top 25. Rio Grande received a first-place vote for the second week in a row.

Grande received a first-place vote for the second week in a row. Central Methodist (Mo.) jumped two spots from No. 7 to No. 5, and it stands 11-1-2 on the season.

Bethel (Tenn.) was the lone addition to the Top 25 poll, and what an addition it was. Bethel went from unranked to No. 16 after beating then third-ranked Mobile (Ala.) and taking William Carey to the wire in a 2-1 loss.

Menlo (Calif.) fell out of the poll.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 124-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 114 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 7 (Oct. 16)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES) RECORD POINTS 1 1 William Carey (Miss.) (10) 13-0-0 491 2 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan (7) 11-1-0 488 3 5 Rio Grande (Ohio) (1) 13-0-0 457 4 4 Hastings (Neb.) 10-2-0 447 5 7 Central Methodist (Mo.) 12-1-2 442 6 8 Bellevue (Neb.) 12-0-2 411 7 9 Missouri Valley 8-2-3 404 8 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 12-1-0 388 9 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-2-1 365 10 15 Corban (Ore.) 11-1-1 341 11 13 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 9-2-0 337 12 12 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-0-2 323 13 17 Vanguard (Calif.) 8-3-1 289 14 20 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 12-3-0 250 15 14 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 10-4-0 246 16 NR Bethel (Tenn.) 11-3-1 243 17 19 Baker (Kan.) 11-4-0 240 18 18 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 12-1-1 238 19 24 Southern Oregon 12-2-1 227 20 3 Mobile (Ala.) 11-3-0 206 21 23 University of Northwestern Ohio 10-2-2 206 22 11 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 11-3-0 151 23 25 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10-2-0 137 24 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 9-2-1 102 25 16 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-4-3 100

Dropped out: Menlo (Calif.)

Receiving votes: William Woods (Mo.) 84, Arizona Christian 80, WVU Tech 37, Grace (Ind.) 33, Marymount California 28, The Master’s (Calif.) 21, Indiana Tech 18, Science & Arts (Okla.) 15, Keiser (Fla.) 13, William Penn (Iowa) 13, Menlo (Calif.) 11, Kansas Wesleyan 8, Columbia (Mo.) 8, Georgia Gwinnett 6, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 5, Madonna (Mich.) 3, Point (Ga.) 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics