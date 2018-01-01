stop
Men's Soccer

Rio Grande Men's Soccer Top 25 Poll

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - Week 7 (Oct. 16)

William Carey (Miss.) tops the poll for the sixth-consecutive week.

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) remains No. 1 for the sixth week in a row in the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, while former No. 3 Mobile (Ala.) plummeted to No. 20 after it dropped two games last week.

  • William Carey’s grasp on the top spot strengthened a bit after wins over Martin Methodist (Tenn.) and now-No. 16 Bethel (Tenn.). A week ago, the Crusaders were No. 1 by just one point; their lead over Oklahoma Wesleyan is now three points. They also picked up an additional first place vote.
  • Mobile’s two-loss week resulted in a minor shake-up in the Top 5. Rio Grande (Ohio) jumped from No. 5 to No. 3. The Red Storm are 13-0-0 on the year; the same mark as William Carey. Those two are the only perfect records left in the Top 25. Rio Grande received a first-place vote for the second week in a row.
  • Central Methodist (Mo.) jumped two spots from No. 7 to No. 5, and it stands 11-1-2 on the season.
  • Bethel (Tenn.) was the lone addition to the Top 25 poll, and what an addition it was. Bethel went from unranked to No. 16 after beating then third-ranked Mobile (Ala.) and taking William Carey to the wire in a 2-1 loss.
  • Menlo (Calif.) fell out of the poll.
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 124-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 114 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 7 (Oct. 16)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES) RECORD POINTS
1 1 William Carey (Miss.) (10) 13-0-0 491
2 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan (7) 11-1-0 488
3 5 Rio Grande (Ohio) (1) 13-0-0 457
4 4 Hastings (Neb.) 10-2-0 447
5 7 Central Methodist (Mo.) 12-1-2 442
6 8 Bellevue (Neb.) 12-0-2 411
7 9 Missouri Valley 8-2-3 404
8 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 12-1-0 388
9 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-2-1 365
10 15 Corban (Ore.) 11-1-1 341
11 13 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 9-2-0 337
12 12 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-0-2 323
13 17 Vanguard (Calif.) 8-3-1 289
14 20 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 12-3-0 250
15 14 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 10-4-0 246
16 NR Bethel (Tenn.) 11-3-1 243
17 19 Baker (Kan.) 11-4-0 240
18 18 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 12-1-1 238
19 24 Southern Oregon 12-2-1 227
20 3 Mobile (Ala.) 11-3-0 206
21 23 University of Northwestern Ohio 10-2-2 206
22 11 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 11-3-0 151
23 25 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10-2-0 137
24 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 9-2-1 102
25 16 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-4-3 100

Dropped out: Menlo (Calif.)

Receiving votes: William Woods (Mo.) 84, Arizona Christian 80, WVU Tech 37, Grace (Ind.) 33, Marymount California 28, The Master’s (Calif.) 21, Indiana Tech 18, Science & Arts (Okla.) 15, Keiser (Fla.) 13, William Penn (Iowa) 13, Menlo (Calif.) 11, Kansas Wesleyan 8, Columbia (Mo.) 8, Georgia Gwinnett 6, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 5, Madonna (Mich.) 3, Point (Ga.) 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Soccer Championship

60th ANNUAL MEN'S SOCCER
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 17, 2018 Opening Round –
Campus Sites

Nov. 26 - Dec. 1, 2018
OC Great Park Soccer Stadium,
Irvine, Calif.

Sport Rules - Soccer (M)