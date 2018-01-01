2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - Week 7 (Oct. 16)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) remains No. 1 for the sixth week in a row in the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, while former No. 3 Mobile (Ala.) plummeted to No. 20 after it dropped two games last week.
- William Carey’s grasp on the top spot strengthened a bit after wins over Martin Methodist (Tenn.) and now-No. 16 Bethel (Tenn.). A week ago, the Crusaders were No. 1 by just one point; their lead over Oklahoma Wesleyan is now three points. They also picked up an additional
first placevote.
- Mobile’s two-loss week resulted in a minor shake-up in the Top 5. Rio Grande (Ohio) jumped from No. 5 to No. 3. The Red Storm are 13-0-0 on the year; the same mark as William Carey. Those two are the only perfect records left in the Top 25.
RioGrande received a first-place vote for the second week in a row.
- Central Methodist (Mo.) jumped two spots from No. 7 to No. 5, and it stands 11-1-2 on the season.
- Bethel (Tenn.) was the lone addition to the Top 25 poll, and what an addition it was. Bethel went from unranked to No. 16 after beating then third-ranked Mobile (Ala.) and taking William Carey to the wire in a 2-1 loss.
- Menlo (Calif.) fell out of the poll.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 124-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007.
RioGrande is second on the list with 114 consecutive polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for
second-placeand so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
- For the complete men’s soccer
ratingscalendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 7 (Oct. 16)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) (10)
|13-0-0
|491
|2
|2
|Oklahoma Wesleyan (7)
|11-1-0
|488
|3
|5
|Rio Grande (Ohio) (1)
|13-0-0
|457
|4
|4
|Hastings (Neb.)
|10-2-0
|447
|5
|7
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|12-1-2
|442
|6
|8
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|12-0-2
|411
|7
|9
|Missouri Valley
|8-2-3
|404
|8
|10
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|12-1-0
|388
|9
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|10-2-1
|365
|10
|15
|Corban (Ore.)
|11-1-1
|341
|11
|13
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|9-2-0
|337
|12
|12
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|10-0-2
|323
|13
|17
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|8-3-1
|289
|14
|20
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|12-3-0
|250
|15
|14
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|10-4-0
|246
|16
|NR
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|11-3-1
|243
|17
|19
|Baker (Kan.)
|11-4-0
|240
|18
|18
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|12-1-1
|238
|19
|24
|Southern Oregon
|12-2-1
|227
|20
|3
|Mobile (Ala.)
|11-3-0
|206
|21
|23
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|10-2-2
|206
|22
|11
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|11-3-0
|151
|23
|25
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|10-2-0
|137
|24
|21
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|9-2-1
|102
|25
|16
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|8-4-3
|100
Dropped out: Menlo (Calif.)
Receiving votes: William Woods (Mo.) 84, Arizona Christian 80, WVU Tech 37, Grace (Ind.) 33, Marymount California 28, The Master’s (Calif.) 21, Indiana Tech 18, Science & Arts (Okla.) 15, Keiser (Fla.) 13, William Penn (Iowa) 13, Menlo (Calif.) 11, Kansas Wesleyan 8, Columbia (Mo.) 8, Georgia Gwinnett 6, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 5, Madonna (Mich.) 3, Point (Ga.) 3