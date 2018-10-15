NAIA Game of the Week: No. 1 Morningside vs. No. 3 Northwestern

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 1 Morningside (Iowa) travels to face third-ranked Northwestern (Iowa) in the NAIA Football Game of the Week on Oct. 20.

There’s no bigger game in the NAIA than this match-up between two conference rivals; both teams sit tied atop the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) standings at a perfect 5-0 in conference play. Morningside is 7-0 overall; Northwestern is 6-0.

Both teams boast an offense and defense that are amongst the nation’s elite, but Morningside has been on another level. The Mustangs are scoring 59.6 points per game and only allowing 11.3; Northwestern averages 39.2 points per game and surrenders 17.2.

QB Trent Solsma leads the Mustangs on offense. The senior quarterback has thrown for 2,922 yards with 37 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Northwestern boasts a balanced offensive attack, led on the ground by Jacob Kalogonis (731 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns).

Here’s what fans need to know about the NAIA Game of the Week:

NAIA Game of the Week Time, Details

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018

Location: DeValois Stadium, Orange City, Iowa

NAIA Game of the Week Preview

Northwestern: Top Five Teams Clash This Weekend

Morningside: NAIA, GPAC powers set for Saturday meeting

NAIA Game of the Week Online Stream

The Morningside-Northwestern NAIA Game of the Week can be watched online via the NAIA Network.

College Football: Ranked NAIA football games for Oct. 20, 2018

(1) Morningside (Iowa) @ (3) Northwestern (Iowa)

(10) Concordia (Mich.) @ (2) Marian (Ind.)

(RV) Montana Tech @ (19) Eastern Oregon

(4) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) @ Cumberland (Tenn.)

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) @ (6) Evangel (Mo.)

Graceland (Iowa) @ (7) Grand View (Iowa)

Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) @ (8) Bethel (Tenn.)

(9) Kansas Wesleyan @ McPherson (Kan.)

(11) Benedictine (Kan.) @ Culver-Stockton (Mo.)

Missouri Baptist @ (12) Saint Francis (Ind.)

Lyon (Ark.) @ (13) Langston (Okla.)

(14) Southern Oregon @ College of Idaho

(15) Rocky Mountain (Mont.) @ Carroll (Mont.)

Bluefield (Va.) @ (17) Cumberlands (Ky.)

(18) Montana Western @ Montana State-Northern

Valley City State (N.D.) @ (20) Dickinson State (N.D.)

(21) Georgetown (Ky.) @ Kentucky Christian

Indiana Wesleyan @ (23) Siena Heights (Mich.)

(24) Saint Xavier (Ill.) @ St. Ambrose (Iowa)

Warner (Fla.) @ (RV) Keiser (Fla.)

Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) @ (RV) Midland (Neb.)