KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After claiming the top spot in the final poll of 2017-18, The Masters (Calif.) returns as the top vote-getter in the 2018-19 preseason edition of the NAIA Top 25. The Mustangs narrowly edged William Penn (Iowa) as the season tips-off.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

After being handed a shocking first-round defeat at the hands of Peru State (Neb.) last season, The Masters returns as the top team with four first-place votes to its credit.

LSU Alexandria (La.) jumped from No. 14 in the final poll of 2017-18 to No. 2 in the preseason poll in 2018-19. The Generals dropped an 83-80 overtime decision to Graceland (Iowa) in last seasons national championship game.

Rocky Mountain (Mont.), MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Wayland Baptist (Texas), Menlo (Calif.) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) all join the Top 25 this week as newcomers from the final poll in 2017-18.

Former member Mountain State (W.Va.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 48, followed by Robert Morris (Ill.) (24), Georgetown (Ky.) (16) and former NAIA member Concordia (Calif.) (12).

Morningside holds the longest active streak with 67-straight Top 25 mentions.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Preseason (Oct. 23)

RANK LAST RANKING SCHOOL RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 The Master's (Calif.) [4] 29-3 212 2 4 William Penn (Iowa) [3] 30-5 210 2 14 LSU Alexandria (La.) [2] 29-8 210 4 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 27-7 203 5 8 Oklahoma City 24-9 191 6 6 Columbia (Mo.) 27-4 182 7 3 LSU Shreveport (La.) 30-5 174 8 2 Pikeville (Ky.) 28-5 172 9 11 Hope International (Calif.) 25-6 150 10 10 William Carey (Miss.) 25-6 147 11 7 Central Methodist (Mo.) 27-6 144 11 18 Dillard (La.) 21-10 144 11 15 Texas Wesleyan 22-11 144 14 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 18-14 140 15 16 Dalton State (Ga.) 25-9 118 16 17 Cumberlands (Ky.) 21-10 106 17 20 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 23-10 104 18 22 SAGU (Texas) 24-10 96 19 NR MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 16-15 79 20 RV Wayland Baptist (Texas) 25-10 73 21 NR Menlo (Calif.) 20-11 68 22 5 Carroll (Mont.) 28-6 63 23 25 Xavier (La.) 24-9 57 23 13 Westmont (Calif.) 24-8 57 25 RV Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 24-9 49

Dropped from the Top 25: Montana Western, Graceland (Iowa), Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Life (Ga.), Central Baptist (Ark.)

Others Receiving Votes: Peru State (Neb.) 48, Harris-Stowe State (Mo.) 42, Science & Arts (Okla.) 22, Campbellsville (Ky.) 20, Graceland (Iowa) 19, Stillman (Ala.) 17, Missouri Baptist 11, Faulkner (Ala.) 9, William Jessup (Calif.) 6, Providence (Mont.) 5, Wiley (Texas) 5, Life (Ga.) 4, Langston (Okla.) 3.