2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – Oct. 23

Vanguard (Calif.) opens regular season at No. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Vanguard (Calif.) holds the No. 1 spot in the first edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

  • Vanguard reached the quarterfinals at the national championship in 2018.
  • The Lions returned starter Meghan Peneueta and All-American in Victoria Chea. The team lost four key players, but will look to fill those holes with three transfers.
  • New to the poll from the 2017-18 final poll: No. 14 The Master’s (Calif.), No. 18 Providence (Mont.), No. 21 Bethel (Tenn.), No. 22 Benedictine (Kan.)
  • Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 246 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.
  • Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
  • Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 45.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

 

2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – Oct. 23

LAST
RANK TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 7 Vanguard (Calif.) [5] 24-6 184
2 1 Shawnee State (Ohio) [1] 31-4 182
3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 29-6 176
4 6 Columbia (Mo.) 28-6 169
5 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [2] 34-4 168
6 15 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 27-7 153
7 9 Carroll (Mont.) 25-8 150
8 4 Westmont (Calif.) 26-7 144
9 14 Montana Western 27-9 140
10 5 Oklahoma City 28-6 133
11 8 Central Methodist (Mo.) 28-8 132
12 12 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 27-7 124
13 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 26-8 111
14 RV The Master's (Calif.) 19-11 110
15 16 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23-10 102
16 23 Menlo (Calif.) 20-9 99
17 20 Loyola (La.) 26-6 89
18 10 LSU Shreveport (La.) 31-2 77
18 RV Providence (Mont.) 20-12 77
20 18 Lyon (Ark.) 22-9 74
21 RV Bethel (Tenn.) 20-11 67
22 25 Arizona Christian 20-9 58
22 RV Benedictine (Kan.) 24-9 58
24 17 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 23-9 53
25 21 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 22-9 46

Others receiving votes: Dillard (La.) 42, Mid-America Christian 38, Science & Arts (Okla.) 30, William Penn (Iowa) 19, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 14, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 5, Grand View (Iowa) 3

