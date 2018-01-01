2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – Oct. 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Vanguard (Calif.) holds the No. 1 spot in the first edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- Vanguard reached the quarterfinals at the national championship in 2018.
- The Lions returned starter Meghan Peneueta and All-American in Victoria Chea. The team lost four key
players,but will look to fill those holes with three transfers.
- New to the poll from the 2017-18 final poll: No. 14 The Master’s (Calif.), No. 18 Providence (Mont.), No. 21 Bethel (Tenn.), No. 22 Benedictine (Kan.)
- Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 246 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.
- Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
- Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 45.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for
second-placeand so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered
a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
Frequencyof polls occurbi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete
ratingscalendar, click here.
2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – Oct. 23
|LAST
|RANK
|TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|7
|Vanguard (Calif.) [5]
|24-6
|184
|2
|1
|Shawnee State (Ohio) [1]
|31-4
|182
|3
|3
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|29-6
|176
|4
|6
|Columbia (Mo.)
|28-6
|169
|5
|2
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [2]
|34-4
|168
|6
|15
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|27-7
|153
|7
|9
|Carroll (Mont.)
|25-8
|150
|8
|4
|Westmont (Calif.)
|26-7
|144
|9
|14
|Montana Western
|27-9
|140
|10
|5
|Oklahoma City
|28-6
|133
|11
|8
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|28-8
|132
|12
|12
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|27-7
|124
|13
|11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|26-8
|111
|14
|RV
|The Master's (Calif.)
|19-11
|110
|15
|16
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|23-10
|102
|16
|23
|Menlo (Calif.)
|20-9
|99
|17
|20
|Loyola (La.)
|26-6
|89
|18
|10
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|31-2
|77
|18
|RV
|Providence (Mont.)
|20-12
|77
|20
|18
|Lyon (Ark.)
|22-9
|74
|21
|RV
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|20-11
|67
|22
|25
|Arizona Christian
|20-9
|58
|22
|RV
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|24-9
|58
|24
|17
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|23-9
|53
|25
|21
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|22-9
|46
Others receiving votes: Dillard (La.) 42, Mid-America Christian 38, Science & Arts (Okla.) 30, William Penn (Iowa) 19, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 14, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 5, Grand View (Iowa) 3