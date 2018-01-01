2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – Oct. 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Vanguard (Calif.) holds the No. 1 spot in the first edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Vanguard reached the quarterfinals at the national championship in 2018.

The Lions returned starter Meghan Peneueta and All-American in Victoria Chea. The team lost four key players, but will look to fill those holes with three transfers.

but will look to fill those holes with three transfers. New to the poll from the 2017-18 final poll: No. 14 The Master’s (Calif.), No. 18 Providence (Mont.), No. 21 Bethel (Tenn.), No. 22 Benedictine (Kan.)

Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 246 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.

Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 45.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

and so on through the list. The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings ) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on. Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

of polls bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods. For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll – Oct. 23

LAST RANK TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 7 Vanguard (Calif.) [5] 24-6 184 2 1 Shawnee State (Ohio) [1] 31-4 182 3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 29-6 176 4 6 Columbia (Mo.) 28-6 169 5 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [2] 34-4 168 6 15 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 27-7 153 7 9 Carroll (Mont.) 25-8 150 8 4 Westmont (Calif.) 26-7 144 9 14 Montana Western 27-9 140 10 5 Oklahoma City 28-6 133 11 8 Central Methodist (Mo.) 28-8 132 12 12 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 27-7 124 13 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 26-8 111 14 RV The Master's (Calif.) 19-11 110 15 16 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 23-10 102 16 23 Menlo (Calif.) 20-9 99 17 20 Loyola (La.) 26-6 89 18 10 LSU Shreveport (La.) 31-2 77 18 RV Providence (Mont.) 20-12 77 20 18 Lyon (Ark.) 22-9 74 21 RV Bethel (Tenn.) 20-11 67 22 25 Arizona Christian 20-9 58 22 RV Benedictine (Kan.) 24-9 58 24 17 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 23-9 53 25 21 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 22-9 46

Others receiving votes: Dillard (La.) 42, Mid-America Christian 38, Science & Arts (Okla.) 30, William Penn (Iowa) 19, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 14, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 5, Grand View (Iowa) 3