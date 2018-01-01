2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Eight (Oct. 23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time since Nov. 7, 2017, a new team will take over as the No. 1-ranked team in NAIA Women’s Soccer. William Carey (Miss.) carried 17 of the 18 first place votes and is No. 1-ranked for the first time since Oct. 24, 2017.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

William Carey (Miss.) has won 10 in a row, including its 3-0 shutout over then-No. 14 Mobile (Ala.) on Saturday, Oct. 20.

The Crusaders are ranked No. 2 overall in the nation in goals per game, scoring a staggering 4.64 goals per match.

Marian (Ind.) jumped six spots this week to No. 11 (up from No. 17) after handing Spring Arbor (Mich.) its first loss of the year on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Ottawa (Kan.) is the lone newcomer in the Top 25, boasting a 13-2 record. The Braves have won nine matches in a row after a 3-0 road win over Avila (Mo.)

Spring Arbor (Mich.) continues to hold the longest active Top 25 Poll streak, moving to 93 consecutive appearances in the poll. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the national record since 1999 with 203 consecutive appearances, which was stopped on Oct. 24, 2017. Keiser (Fla.) is right behind Spring Arbor at No. 9, extending its streak to 91 weeks.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32. Spring Arbor is in third with 23 followed closely by Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19 apiece.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll Eight (Oct. 23)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 William Carey (Miss.) [17] 14-1 498 2 3 Southeastern (Fla.) 14-1-1 475 3 1 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 13-1-1 464 4 4 Vanguard (Calif.) [1] 12-1 445 5 5 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 13-1-1 438 6 6 Keiser (Fla.) 14-2-1 426 7 7 John Brown (Ark.) 12-2-1 400 8 8 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 14-2 385 9 9 Benedictine (Kan.) 13-1-2 376 10 12 Westmont (Calif.) 11-1-2 347 11 17 Marian (Ind.) 10-3-3 326 12 19 Georgia Gwinnett 11-3 302 13 13 Hastings (Neb.) 11-0-3 297 14 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6-3-2 290 15 15 Cumberland (Tenn.) 14-2 261 16 11 Oklahoma Wesleyan 9-3-1 253 17 14 Mobile (Ala.) 10-5 251 18 20 Midland (Neb.) 11-1-2 226 19 16 Science & Arts (Okla.) 12-3-1 222 20 22 University of Northwestern Ohi 10-3-3 186 21 23 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 13-1-1 172 22 24 Cumberlands (Ky.) 15-1-1 153 23 18 Trinity Christian (Ill.) 15-1 144 24 21 Grace (Ind.) 15-2 138 25 NR Ottawa (Kan.) 13-2 126

Dropped from the Top 25: The Master’s (Calif.)

Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Oregon 80, Columbia (Mo.) 62, Central Methodist (Mo.) 50, Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 29, Oklahoma City 21, Taylor (Ind.) 20, The Master's (Calif.) 19, St. Thomas (Texas) 18, Concordia (Neb.) 14, Kansas Wesleyan 7, Madonna (Mich.) 3