2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Week 8 (Oct. 23)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the seventh consecutive week, William Carey (Miss.) hung onto the No. 1 spot in the 2018 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll as the rest of the top five remains unchanged.

Top 25 Highlights

William Carey continued its undefeated season with a 1-0 win over then-No. 20 Mobile (Ala.). The Crusaders and third-ranked Rio Grande (Ohio) are the last two unbeaten teams in the Top 25.

The top five remained the same, although Oklahoma Wesleyan picked up an additional first-place vote after a 3-0 week that included a 4-1 win over then-No. 7 Missouri Valley.

New to the poll this week are No. 18 William Penn (Iowa), No. 22 William Woods (Mo.) and No. 23 The Master's (Calif.).

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and Mobile fell out of the poll this week.

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.), Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and Mobile fell out of the poll this week. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record as the longest consecutively ranked active school at 125-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande is second on the list with 115 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 8 (Oct. 23)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES) RECORD POINTS 1 1 William Carey (Miss.) (9) 14-0-0 490 2 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan (8) 14-1-0 489 3 3 Rio Grande (Ohio) (1) 14-0-0 462 4 4 Hastings (Neb.) 12-2-0 442 5 5 Central Methodist (Mo.) 13-1-2 440 6 6 Bellevue (Neb.) 13-0-2 415 7 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 14-1-0 400 8 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-2-1 375 9 7 Missouri Valley 9-3-3 367 10 13 Vanguard (Calif.) 10-3-1 350 11 11 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 11-2-0 347 12 14 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 14-3-0 312 13 17 Baker (Kan.) 12-4-0 299 14 19 Southern Oregon 13-2-1 283 15 16 Bethel (Tenn.) 12-3-1 278 16 10 Corban (Ore.) 12-2-1 260 17 21 University of Northwestern Ohio 12-2-2 239 18 NR William Penn (Iowa) 13-3-0 186 19 12 Reinhardt (Ga.) 10-2-2 182 20 24 Southeastern (Fla.) 10-2-1 176 21 18 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 12-2-1 143 22 NR William Woods (Mo.) 11-2-3 130 23 NR The Master's (Calif.) 12-4-0 111 24 25 Benedictine (Kan.) 9-4-3 110 25 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 11-3-0 106

Dropped out: MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.); Rocky Mountain (Mont.); Mobile (Ala.)

Receiving votes: MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 94, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 60, WVU Tech 58, Florida College 54, Marymount California 41, Mobile (Ala.) 31, Georgia Gwinnett 30, Arizona Christian 26, Madonna (Mich.) 23, Columbia (Mo.) 13, Kansas Wesleyan 11, Point (Ga.) 9, Houston-Victoria (Texas) 8, Grace (Ind.) 8, Science & Arts (Okla.) 7, Indiana Tech 4, Menlo (Calif.) 3, Cumberland (Tenn.) 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics