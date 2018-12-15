RECAP: Late touchdown leads Morningside (Iowa) to 2018 NAIA National Championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Connor Niles' third and final touchdown of the night, score with 1:29 left in regulation, sent No. 1 Morningside (Iowa) to a 35-28 win over Benedictine (Kan.) in the 2018 NAIA National Championship.

Niles, the game's most outstanding offensive player, caught seven passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns, setting the NAIA career receiving yards record with his 44-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

Morningside defensive lineman Chase Reis was the game's most outstanding defensive player with eight tackles, 2.5 for loss and a sack.

Morningside 28, Benedictine 20: National Championship recap, scoring plays

1Q, 13:27; Benedictine 7, Morningside 0: Shaefer Schuetz passes to Aaron Jackson for a 26-yard touchdown (PAT GOOD)

1Q, 11:26; Benedictine 7, Morningside 7: Trent Solsma passes to Connor Niles for a 44-yard touchdown (PAT GOOD)

1Q, 9:03: Morningside 14, Benedictine 7: Arnijae Ponder carries for a 7-yard touchdown (PAT GOOD)

1Q, 2:28: Morningside 14, Benedictine 14: Marquis Stewart carries for a 3-yard touchdown (PAT GOOD)

2Q, 6:35: Benedictine 17, Morningside 14: Jacob Young 24-yard field-goal attempt GOOD

2Q, 0:04: Benedictine 20, Morningside 14: Jacob Young 24-yard field-goal attempt GOOD

3Q, 14:29: Morningside 21, Benedictine 20: Trent Solsma passes to Connor Niles for an 80-yard touchdown (PAT GOOD)

3Q, 9:53: Morningside 28, Benedictine 20: Trent Solsma passes to Reid Jurgensmeier for a 19-yard touchdown (PAT GOOD)

4Q, 5:49: Morningside 28, Benedictine 28: Frank Trent rushes for a one-yard touchdown (2-pt conversion GOOD, Schuetz passes to Alex Blake)

4Q, 1:29: Morningside 35, Benedictine 28: Trent Solsma passes to Connor Niles for a 16-yard touchdown (PAT GOOD)