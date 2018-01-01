Men's and Women's Lacrosse Invitationals will Move to Georgia in 2020 and 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Invitationals will find a new home in Georgia as the Savannah Sports Council and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) will partner as the new hosts for the 2020 and 2021 events at Memorial Stadium.

In the three-year invitational history of the two sports, the invitationals have never been hosted in Georgia. These will be the 9th and 10th sports that have had its NAIA postseason tournaments in the Peach State. Previous championships include football (1964-1965, 2008-2013), men’s and women’s outdoor track and field (1996-1997), softball (2013-2014), men’s and women’s tennis (2002-2003), women’s golf (2015-2016) and women’s soccer (1994-1995).

“The NAIA is excited to partner with the Savannah Sports Council and SCAD,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “I am confident that this host combination will take the student-athlete experience to another level for two of our growing invitational sports.”

Memorial Stadium recently was under renovation that began in 2017 and was completed in phases. The lighted stadium now seats 5,000 fans and will be available to host programs such as football, soccer and lacrosse. Other renovations included the press box and the addition of a building that encompass a field house, locker rooms and concessions. The stadium is also fitted with synthetic turf on the playing surface and a digital scoreboard that features high-definition video capability.

“The Savannah Sports Council is thrilled to host the 2020 and 2021 NAIA Lacrosse National Invitational in partnership with SCAD,” said Robert Wells the Savannah Sports Council director. “This is the first national event that has selected the newly constructed Memorial Stadium to host their event and we couldn’t be more proud”

Currently, 31 NAIA institutions sponsor men’s lacrosse and 37 NAIA institutions sponsor women’s lacrosse. The invitationals will consist of an eight-team, single-elimination field for each gender.

The first lacrosse invitationals were hosted in Greenville, S.C., in 2016 and were won by former member Davenport (Mich.) for the men’s and women’s invitationals.

The most recent titles were captured by Reinhardt (Ga.) on the men’s side and SCAD Savannah on the women’s side.

"As an NAIA Institution, The Savannah College of Art and Design is excited to partner with the Savannah Sports Council to host the 2020 and 2021 Lacrosse National Invitationals,” said Douglas Wollenburg, SCAD director of athletics. “We are looking forward to providing an outstanding athletic experience for all student-athletes."

Quick Facts:

Host - Savannah Sports Council & SCAD Savannah

Event - NAIA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Invitationals

Dates - May 6-9, 2020 | May 5-8, 2021

Facility - Memorial Stadium

City - Savannah, Georgia

Duration - 2 years