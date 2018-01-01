2018-2019 NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll -- No. 3

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 49th-consecutive rankings period, Grand View (Iowa) is No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll.

The next installment of the Coaches’ Poll is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-2001)

Grand View’s streak at No. 1 goes back to Oct. 17, 2012. The Vikings finished in fifth place at the Reno Tournament of Champions – but the top four teams were all NCAA Division I opponents. The Vikings had three wrestlers place in the top five in their weight class.

There was one change in the top five, as Providence (Mont.) and Cumberlands (Ky.) flip-flopped at No. 4 and 5, respectively.

There are no newcomers to the poll this week.

Northwestern (Iowa) and Dickinson State (N.D.) fell out of the poll.

Grand View leads the way with four top-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes: Justin Portillo (125 pounds), Shiquan Hall (133), Ryan Niven (165 pounds) and Evan Hansen (197 pounds). Hall is the lone newly ranked No. 1 at any weight class.

Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-2018), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.

Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

The top 20 individuals in each weight class is based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here .

2018-2019 NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll – Poll 3 (Dec. 28, 2018)

Rank Last Team League Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) Heart of America 217 2 2 Indiana Tech SAC 151 3 3 Montana State-Northern Cascade 116 4 5 Providence (Mont.) Cascade 103 5 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) Mid-South 102 6 8 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Cascade 87 7 7 Life University Mid-South 83 8 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid-South 81 9 10 Menlo (Calif.) Cascade 77 9 9 Midland (Neb.) GPAC 77 11 19 Missouri Valley Heart of America 74 12 15 Southern Oregon Cascade 69 13 14 Southeastern Mid-South 66 14 11 Oklahoma City SAC 64 15 13 Reinhardt (Ga.) AAC 60 16 12 Williams Baptist (Ark.) AMC 57 17 15 Marian (Ind.) AMC 55 17 18 Baker (Kan.) Heart of America 55 19 15 Campbellsville (Ky.) Mid-South 54 20 20 Eastern Oregon Cascade 42

Dropped out: None

Receiving votes: Lourdes (Ohio) 35, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 35, Concordia (Neb.) 35, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 34, Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 33, Northwestern (Iowa) 30, Dickinson State (N.D.) 29, Doane (Neb.) 26, Cumberland (Tenn.) 15, Graceland (Iowa) 15, Kansas Wesleyan 13, Bethany (Kan.) 13, Morningside (Iowa) 13, St. Andrews (N.C.) 13, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 12, Ottawa (Kan.) 11, Jamestown (N.D.) 8, Oklahoma Wesleyan 6, Hastings (Neb.) 4, Benedictine (Kan.) 2

Top-ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Justin Portillo, Grand View

133 – Shiquan Hall, Grand View

141 – Matt Weber, Montana State-Northern

149 – Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)

157 – Nosomy Pozo, Life (Ga.)

165 – Ryan Niven, Grand View (Iowa)

174 – Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.)

184 – Zach Linton, Doane (Neb.)

197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View

285 – Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)