KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With just two, one-point losses on the season and slew of impressive wins, LSU-Alexandria (La.) remained in front of the pack in the first poll of 2019. The Generals are averaging 93.1 points per game this season and added another big win to their resume with a victory over William Carey (Miss.) on December 22, 2018.

William Penn (Iowa) vaulted into second with a pair of wins over Peru State (Neb.) and Baker (Kan.). The Statesmen made the jump from four to two and have held conference opponents to just over 73 points in eight games.

Carroll (Mont.) remained in third while a pair of undefeated squads in Langston (Okla.) and Missouri Baptist rounded-out the top five.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

LSU-Alexandria is not only the top team in the nation in assists, but features the No. 1-ranked individual in assists. JaMichael Brown leads the NAIA with 118 helpers on the year.

The Generals are No. 3 overall in total scoring offense with 1,397 points.

William Penn, Carroll and Missouri Baptist all received first-place votes in addition to LSU-Alexandria’s four.

Going back through 2000, Stillman (Ala.) is making its first appearance in the Top 10. The Tigers rank No. 1 in the NAIA in scoring offense per game, averaging just over 99 points per contest.

Vanguard (Calif.), Tougaloo (Miss.), William Carey (Miss.), Providence (Mont.) and William Jessup (Calif.) are all new to the poll this week. Among that group, William Carey was the lone team to have been ranked previously this season. The Crusaders were ranked No. 10 in the preseason edition released on Oct. 23 and since the last rating have gone 4-1 to regain a spot in the poll.

After suffering three consecutive losses, Faulkner (Ala.) dropped from seven to receiving votes. The Eagles still boast two impressive non-conference wins over No. 16 Pikeville (Ky.) and No. 19 Cumberlands (Ky.).

Former member Mountain State (W.Va.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 48, followed by Robert Morris (Ill.) (24) and Georgetown (Ky.) (16). Current No. 1 LSU-Alexandria is next on the list with 13 while former NAIA member Concordia (Calif.) is at 12.

Pikeville (Ky.) owns the longest active streak in the Top 25, which is now at 69 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 2 (Jan. 2, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 LSU Alexandria (La.) [4] 13-2 208 2 4 William Penn (Iowa) [2] 13-1 205 3 3 Carroll (Mont.) [2] 14-1 204 4 6 Langston (Okla.) 12-0 203 5 8 Missouri Baptist [1] 15-0 194 6 2 The Master's (Calif.) 12-2 192 7 5 Campbellsville (Ky.) 14-1 174 8 11 Stillman (Ala.) 12-0 171 9 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 13-1 163 10 10 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 13-1 156 11 12 Arizona Christian 13-1 155 12 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 11-2 130 12 14 Oklahoma City 8-2 130 12 13 Wiley (Texas) 10-2 130 15 NR Vanguard (Calif.) 14-0 124 16 16 Pikeville (Ky.) 13-2 113 17 NR Tougaloo (Miss.) 11-2 104 18 18 Central Baptist (Ark.) 11-1 103 19 21 Cumberlands (Ky.) 13-2 95 20 17 Peru State (Neb.) 10-3 90 21 23 John Brown (Ark.) 10-3 79 22 NR William Carey (Miss.) 8-4 69 23 NR Providence (Mont.) 10-3 64 24 19 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 8-4 50 25 NR William Jessup (Calif.) 11-3 47

Dropped from the Top 25: Faulkner (Ala.), Westmont (Calif.), LSU-Shreveport (La.), Dillard (La.), Graceland (Iowa).

Others Receiving Votes: LSU Shreveport (La.) 40, Faulkner (Ala.) 37, Central Methodist (Mo.) 27, Hope International (Calif.) 22, Xavier (La.) 12, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6, Talladega (Ala.) 5, Science & Arts (Okla.) 3.