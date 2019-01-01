2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Jan. 2)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) locked in the No. 1 spot in the latest Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the 27th time in school history.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Freed-Hardeman holds a perfect 12-0 record currently. The team’s latest win was against American Midwest Conference opponent then-No. 4 Columbia (Mo.).

The Lions are one of the top three schools that have been ranked No. 1 the most as the team has been in the top spot 28 times.

New to the poll this week: No. 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 24 William Jessup (Calif.) and No. 25 LSU Alexandria (La.)

Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 248 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.

Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 46.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete rating calendar, click here.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Jan. 2)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [9] 12-0 219 2 4 Columbia (Mo.) 9-2 205 2 6 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 11-1 205 4 9 Montana Western 11-0 200 5 1 Vanguard (Calif.) 11-2 193 6 3 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 10-2 184 7 5 Campbellsville (Ky.) 14-2 179 8 7 Shawnee State (Ohio) 13-3 162 8 8 Carroll (Mont.) 11-3 162 10 10 Oklahoma City 11-1 157 11 14 Menlo (Calif.) 11-2 154 12 15 Talladega (Ala.) 14-2 133 13 13 Providence (Mont.) 11-3 132 14 12 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 11-4 127 15 11 Westmont (Calif.) 9-4 126 16 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11-2 112 17 16 Bethel (Tenn.) 10-3 103 18 17 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-3 94 18 19 Lyon (Ark.) 10-1 94 20 20 William Penn (Iowa) 12-1 93 21 22 The Master's (Calif.) 10-4 88 22 18 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 11-3 73 23 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-4 63 24 NR William Jessup (Calif.) 12-2 48 25 NR LSU Alexandria (La.) 11-2 46

Receiving Votes: Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 29, Georgetown (Ky.) 28, Loyola (La.) 20, Baker (Kan.) 15, Arizona Christian 14, Huston-Tillotson (Texas) 13, William Woods (Mo.) 12, Xavier (La.) 10, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 7, Evangel (Mo.) 4

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics