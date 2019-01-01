2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Jan. 2)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) locked in the No. 1 spot in the latest Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the 27th time in school history.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- Freed-Hardeman holds a perfect 12-0 record currently. The team’s latest win was against American Midwest Conference opponent then-No. 4 Columbia (Mo.).
- The Lions are one of the top three schools that have been ranked No. 1 the most as the team has been in the top spot 28 times.
- New to the poll this week: No. 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 24 William Jessup (Calif.) and No. 25 LSU Alexandria (La.)
- Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 248 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.
- Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
- Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 46.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
- The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Jan. 2)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [9]
|12-0
|219
|2
|4
|Columbia (Mo.)
|9-2
|205
|2
|6
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|11-1
|205
|4
|9
|Montana Western
|11-0
|200
|5
|1
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|11-2
|193
|6
|3
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|10-2
|184
|7
|5
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|14-2
|179
|8
|7
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|13-3
|162
|8
|8
|Carroll (Mont.)
|11-3
|162
|10
|10
|Oklahoma City
|11-1
|157
|11
|14
|Menlo (Calif.)
|11-2
|154
|12
|15
|Talladega (Ala.)
|14-2
|133
|13
|13
|Providence (Mont.)
|11-3
|132
|14
|12
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|11-4
|127
|15
|11
|Westmont (Calif.)
|9-4
|126
|16
|NR
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|11-2
|112
|17
|16
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|10-3
|103
|18
|17
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|9-3
|94
|18
|19
|Lyon (Ark.)
|10-1
|94
|20
|20
|William Penn (Iowa)
|12-1
|93
|21
|22
|The Master's (Calif.)
|10-4
|88
|22
|18
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|11-3
|73
|23
|24
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-4
|63
|24
|NR
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|12-2
|48
|25
|NR
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|11-2
|46
Receiving Votes: Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 29, Georgetown (Ky.) 28, Loyola (La.) 20, Baker (Kan.) 15, Arizona Christian 14, Huston-Tillotson (Texas) 13, William Woods (Mo.) 12, Xavier (La.) 10, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 7, Evangel (Mo.) 4