2018-19 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 2 (Jan. 2)

Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) earns No. 1 rank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) locked in the No. 1 spot in the latest Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the 27th time in school history.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

  • Freed-Hardeman holds a perfect 12-0 record currently. The team’s latest win was against American Midwest Conference opponent then-No. 4 Columbia (Mo.).
  • The Lions are one of the top three schools that have been ranked No. 1 the most as the team has been in the top spot 28 times.
  • New to the poll this week: No. 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 24 William Jessup (Calif.) and No. 25 LSU Alexandria (La.)
  • Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 248 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.
  • Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
  • Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 46.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

 

2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 2 (Jan. 2)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [9] 12-0 219
2 4 Columbia (Mo.) 9-2 205
2 6 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 11-1 205
4 9 Montana Western 11-0 200
5 1 Vanguard (Calif.) 11-2 193
6 3 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 10-2 184
7 5 Campbellsville (Ky.) 14-2 179
8 7 Shawnee State (Ohio) 13-3 162
8 8 Carroll (Mont.) 11-3 162
10 10 Oklahoma City 11-1 157
11 14 Menlo (Calif.) 11-2 154
12 15 Talladega (Ala.) 14-2 133
13 13 Providence (Mont.) 11-3 132
14 12 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 11-4 127
15 11 Westmont (Calif.) 9-4 126
16 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11-2 112
17 16 Bethel (Tenn.) 10-3 103
18 17 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-3 94
18 19 Lyon (Ark.) 10-1 94
20 20 William Penn (Iowa) 12-1 93
21 22 The Master's (Calif.) 10-4 88
22 18 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 11-3 73
23 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-4 63
24 NR William Jessup (Calif.) 12-2 48
25 NR LSU Alexandria (La.) 11-2 46

Receiving Votes: Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 29, Georgetown (Ky.) 28, Loyola (La.) 20, Baker (Kan.) 15, Arizona Christian 14, Huston-Tillotson (Texas) 13, William Woods (Mo.) 12, Xavier (La.) 10, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 7, Evangel (Mo.) 4

 

Championship Information

NAIA DI Women's Basketball Championship

39th ANNUAL DIVISION I
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 13-19, 2019
Billings, Mont.

