By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Menlo (Calif.) becomes the first repeat No. 1-ranked team in the brief history of the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 poll, extending its lead over No. 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) by 24 points.
NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll Highlights
- For the second-straight poll, Menlo wrestlers claimed the top spot at six weight classes:
AlleidaMartinez (109), Gracie Figueroa (116), Solin Piearcy (136), Angela Peralta (143), Iman Kazem (155) and Precious Bell (170).
- Wayland Baptist has the top-ranked wrestlers at 191 pounds (Paige Baynes) and 101 (Ovience Ray).
- Providence (Mont.) and Campbellsville (Ky.) each have one top-ranked wrestler.
- After falling out in the last poll, Central Christian (Kan.) and Saint Mary (Kan.) re-enter, tied at No. 20.
- Baker (Kan.) fell out of the poll this week.
- This is the first year for women’s wrestling as an NAIA invitational sport. Twenty-five NAIA institutions field wrestling teams during the 2018-2019 season. Women’s wrestling will be eligible for championship status after two years of competition as an invitational sport and 40 institutions sponsor a varsity women’s wrestling team.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the four conferences and groupings.
- Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.
- The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.
- For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.
2018-2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll – No. 3
|Rank
|Last
|Team
|League
|Points
|1
|1
|Menlo (Calif.)
|West
|286
|2
|2
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Central
|262
|3
|3
|Southern Oregon
|West
|175
|4
|5
|Life (Ga.)
|Mid-South
|163
|5
|4
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|161
|6
|6
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|KCAC
|152
|7
|7
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|123
|8
|8
|Lyon (Ark.)
|Central
|89
|9
|9
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|KCAC
|69
|10
|10
|York (Neb.)
|KCAC
|62
|11
|11
|Missouri Baptist
|Central
|59
|12
|14
|Providence (Mont.)
|West
|56
|13
|16
|Eastern Oregon
|West
|51
|13
|12
|Midland (Neb.)
|KCAC
|51
|13
|13
|Lindenwood (Ill.)
|Mid-South
|51
|16
|17
|Missouri Valley
|KCAC
|42
|17
|15
|Waldorf (Iowa)
|Central
|40
|18
|20
|Brewton-Parker (Ga.)
|Mid-South
|19
|19
|18
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|West
|16
|20
|RV
|Central Christian (Kan.)
|Central
|14
|20
|RV
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|KCAC
|14
Dropped out: Baker (Kan.)
Receiving votes: Baker (Kan.) 13
Top-ranked individuals | Individual rankings
101 –
109 –
116 – Gracie
123 – Dajan Treder, Providence
130 – Andribeth Rivera, Campbellsville
136 – Solin Piearcy, Menlo
143 – Angela Peralta, Menlo
155 – Iman Kazem, Menlo
170 – Precious Bell, Menlo
191 – Paige Baynes, Wayland Baptist