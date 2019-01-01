2018-2019 NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll (No. 3)

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Menlo (Calif.) becomes the first repeat No. 1-ranked team in the brief history of the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 poll, extending its lead over No. 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) by 24 points.

NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll Highlights

After falling out in the last poll, Central Christian (Kan.) and Saint Mary (Kan.) re-enter, tied at No. 20.

For the second-straight poll, Menlo wrestlers claimed the top spot at six weight classes: Alleida Martinez (109), Gracie Figueroa (116), Solin Piearcy (136), Angela Peralta (143), Iman Kazem (155) and Precious Bell (170).

This is the first year for women’s wrestling as an NAIA invitational sport. Twenty-five NAIA institutions field wrestling teams during the 2018-2019 season. Women’s wrestling will be eligible for championship status after two years of competition as an invitational sport and 40 institutions sponsor a varsity women’s wrestling team.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the four conferences and groupings.

Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.