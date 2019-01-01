stop
Women's Wrestling

Menlo Women's Wrestling Poll 3

2018-2019 NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll (No. 3)

Menlo (Calif.) maintains the top spot in the women's rankings.

By Pete Scantlebury, NAIA Manager of Athletics Communications

 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Menlo (Calif.) becomes the first repeat No. 1-ranked team in the brief history of the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 poll, extending its lead over No. 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) by 24 points.

 

NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll Highlights

 

  • For the second-straight poll, Menlo wrestlers claimed the top spot at six weight classes: Alleida Martinez (109), Gracie Figueroa (116), Solin Piearcy (136), Angela Peralta (143), Iman Kazem (155) and Precious Bell (170).
  • Wayland Baptist has the top-ranked wrestlers at 191 pounds (Paige Baynes) and 101 (Ovience Ray).
  • Providence (Mont.) and Campbellsville (Ky.) each have one top-ranked wrestler.
  • After falling out in the last poll, Central Christian (Kan.) and Saint Mary (Kan.) re-enter, tied at No. 20.
  • Baker (Kan.) fell out of the poll this week.
  • This is the first year for women’s wrestling as an NAIA invitational sport. Twenty-five NAIA institutions field wrestling teams during the 2018-2019 season. Women’s wrestling will be eligible for championship status after two years of competition as an invitational sport and 40 institutions sponsor a varsity women’s wrestling team.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the four conferences and groupings.
  • Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.
  • The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.
  • For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.

 

2018-2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll – No. 3

Rank Last Team League Points
1 1 Menlo (Calif.) West 286
2 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) Central 262
3 3 Southern Oregon West 175
4 5 Life (Ga.) Mid-South 163
5 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) Mid-South 161
6 6 Jamestown (N.D.) KCAC 152
7 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) Mid-South 123
8 8 Lyon (Ark.) Central 89
9 9 Ottawa (Kan.) KCAC 69
10 10 York (Neb.) KCAC 62
11 11 Missouri Baptist Central 59
12 14 Providence (Mont.) West 56
13 16 Eastern Oregon West 51
13 12 Midland (Neb.) KCAC 51
13 13 Lindenwood (Ill.) Mid-South 51
16 17 Missouri Valley KCAC 42
17 15 Waldorf (Iowa) Central 40
18 20 Brewton-Parker (Ga.) Mid-South 19
19 18 Warner Pacific (Ore.) West 16
20 RV Central Christian (Kan.) Central 14
20 RV Saint Mary (Kan.) KCAC 14

Dropped out: Baker (Kan.)

Receiving votes: Baker (Kan.) 13

 

Top-ranked individuals | Individual rankings

 101 – Ovieonce Ray, Wayland Baptist

109 – Alleida Martinez, Menlo

116 – Gracie Figueora, Menlo

123 – Dajan Treder, Providence

130 – Andribeth Rivera, Campbellsville

136 – Solin Piearcy, Menlo

143 – Angela Peralta, Menlo

155 – Iman Kazem, Menlo

170 – Precious Bell, Menlo

191 – Paige Baynes, Wayland Baptist

Invitational Information

NAIA Wrestling Championship

