Kansas City, Mo. – Morningside (Iowa) Head Football Coach Steve Ryan has been elected to the American Football Coaches’ Association Board of Trustees.

Ryan, along with University of Montana Head Coach Bobby Hauck, was elected to the board at the 2019 AFCA Convention in San Antonio, Texas and will serve as the NAIA representative to the body whose membership includes head coaches from all levels of collegiate football.

According to the AFCA, the board “formulates policy and provides direction for the AFCA, which was founded in 1922 by Amos Alonzo Stagg, John Heisman and others.”

Ryan led his team to its first NAIA National Championship in December, not only completing his first championship season, but an undefeated season with a 15-0 mark. The Mustangs defeated the Benedictine (Kan.) Ravens 35-28 on December 15, 2018.

Among active coaches, Ryan leads the group with an .810 winning percentage and a 170-40 overall record in 17 seasons as a head coach. He is not only a seven-time Great Plains Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, but an eight-time AFCA Regional Coach of the Year.

