KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chase Zemenak of Life (Ga.) has been named the NAIA National Wrestler of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday. Zemenak was chosen over a pool of conference winners based on competition from Dec. 31 through Jan. 6.

National Wrestler of the Week

Chase Zemenak, Life (Ga.)

141-pound JR; Nazareth, Penn.

Zemenak led the Life (Ga.) Running Eagles to a second-place finish at the NWCA National Duals with a 4-0 record.

In his first matches of the year, he recorded five points for the team in the win over No. 17 Baker (Kan.) as well as four points in the major decision against No. 4 Providence (Mont.).

One of his biggest wins of the weekend happened in the upset of No. 2 Indiana Tech, where Zemenak pinned his opponent, who was ranked fourth in the division, to earn six points for the Running Eagles.