KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chase Zemenak of Life (Ga.) has been named the NAIA National Wrestler of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday. Zemenak was chosen over a pool of conference winners based on competition from Dec. 31 through Jan. 6.
National Wrestler of the Week
Chase Zemenak, Life (Ga.)
141-pound JR; Nazareth, Penn.
|Date
|Tournament/Duals
|Opponent
|Score
|Team Result
|4-Jan
|NWCA National Duals vs. No. 17 Baker (Kan.)
|Brandon Dofat
|TF, 16-0
|1
|4-Jan
|NWCA National Duals vs. No. 4 Providence (Mont.)
|No. 18 TJ Braun
|MD, 11-1
|1
|5-Jan
|NWCA National Duals vs. No. 2 Indiana Tech
|No. 4 Gaige Torres
|Fall, 2:26
|1
|5-Jan
|NWCA National Duals vs. No. 1 Grand View (Iowa)
|No. 3 Eric Clarke
|D, 5-3
|2
- Zemenak led the Life (Ga.) Running Eagles to a second-place finish at the NWCA National Duals with a 4-0 record.
- In his first matches of the year, he recorded five points for the team in the win over No. 17 Baker (Kan.) as well as four points in the major decision against No. 4 Providence (Mont.).
- One of his biggest wins of the weekend happened in the upset of No. 2 Indiana Tech, where Zemenak pinned his opponent, who was ranked fourth in the division, to earn six points for the Running Eagles.
- He capped off his weekend with an upset win over No. 3 Eric Clarke 5-3. Facing only one opponent who was not ranked, Zemenak himself recorded three upset victories to lead Life to its highest placing ever at the NWCA National Duals.
Nominees: Tanner Irwin, Williams Baptist (Ark.); Walker Byrd, Reinhardt (Ga.); Armand Molina, Simpson (Calif.); Mhar Caballa, Eastern Oregon; Anthony Orozco, Menlo (Calif.); Zach Linton, Doane (Neb.); David Berg, Midland (Neb.); Chris Paulsen, Briar Cliff (Iowa); Kyle Fowler, Morningside (Iowa); Jesse Gomez, Missouri Valley; Justin Portillo, Grand View (Iowa); Shawn Taylor-Beeson, Graceland (Iowa); Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.); Lex Plummer, Kansas Wesleyan; Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.); Nathan Walton, Cumberland (Tenn.); Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.); Tristan Bean, WVU Tech; Montana Moon, Oklahoma City; Dylan Chatterton, Southeastern (Fla.); Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech
2018-19 Wrestling Composite Award Winners
Week 1 (Nov. 14): Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech
Week 2 (Dec. 5): Chris Paulsen, Briar Cliff (Iowa)
Week 3 (Jan. 2): Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)
Week 4 (Jan. 9): Chase Zemenak, Life (Ga.)