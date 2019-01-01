2018 NAIA Men's Soccer Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Alex Nichols of Central Methodist (Mo.) has been named the 2018 Select
The announcement occurred Thursday at the United Soccer Coaches’ National Convention in Chicago.
Nichols’ fifth season at Central Methodist saw the Eagles soar to unprecedented heights, but their ascension into a national power has been gaining steam since his tenure began. In 2017, Nichols led the Eagles to a then-program-best 13-3-3 record, but it did not end in a postseason appearance. Since 2015, Nichols’ teams at Central Methodist have gone a combined 60-13-8, including a 22-2-2 mark in 2018, their national-championship season.
This season, four of Nichols' players were first-team All-America selections: forward Daniel Hernandez, midfielder Adrian Gutierrez, defender Wilfried Nyamsi and goalkeeper Vince Gelei. A fifth player, defender Santiago Sierra, was a second-team All-American.
In addition, Gutierrez was honored as the 2018 NAIA Men's Soccer National Player of the Year.
