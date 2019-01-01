KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma City claimed the top spot in the 2019 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, inching out reigning national champion Science & Arts (Okla.). This gives the Sooner Athletic Conference the top two teams in the preseason poll, although first-place votes are spread amongst a group of teams.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Oklahoma City now has 44 No. 1-rankings, tailing former member California Baptist by two. There is a substantial drop-off following Oklahoma City, as former member Concordia (Calif.) has 24, former member Simon Fraser (B.C.) has 18 and current member Thomas (Ga.) has 13.

This is Oklahoma City’s first No. 1-ranking since the 2018 Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll. That followed a year in which the Stars went 68-1 and were ranked No. 1 the entirety of the season.

The Stars return first-team All-Americans Kennedy Jackson (.441, 41 stolen bases as a freshman) and Jaci Smith (.409, 11 HRs, 68 RBIs), in addition to second-team All-American Georgia Wall (18-4, 1.41 ERA , 137 Ks).

The Stars received 11 of a possible 19 first-place votes. No. 4 Columbia (Mo.) received five votes; Georgia Gwinnett had two and Marian (Ind.) had one.