KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Riley Jaramillo of Saint Mary (Kan.) has been named the NAIA National Wrestler of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday. Jaramillo was chosen over a pool of conference winners based on competition from Jan. 7-13.

National Wrestler of the Week

Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.)

184-pound SO; Eugene, Ore.

Jaramillo pulled out three wins on the week for the Spires. His biggest win came against No. 1-ranked Zach Linton of Doane (Neb.). Jaramillo defeated Linton 7-4.

Jaramillo also defeated NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands' Denzell Morrow, 10-1.

Nominees: Raul Gonzalez Jr., Lyon (Ark.); Jeffrey Williams, Central Baptist (Ark.); Aaron Vaughan , St. Andrews (N.C.); Cortez Rodelo, Warner Pacific (Ore.); Brett Johnson, Marian (Ind.); Brandon Weber, Montana State-Northern; Terrill Sidner, Menlo (Calif.); Matt Hernandez, Jamestown (N.D.); Phil Rasmussen, Morningside (Iowa); Andrew Null, Northwestern (Iowa); Zac Funderburk, Briar Cliff (Iowa); Terry Martin, Missouri Valley; David Dow, Baker (Kan.); Justus Bjelland, York (Neb.); Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.); Nathan Walton, Cumberland (Tenn.); Cameron Crislip, WVU Tech; Jahvar Lewis, Midway (Ky.); Joe Rios, Wayland Baptist (Texas); Lucas Nelson, Brewton-Parker (Ga.); Jaaziel Santana, Southeastern (Fla.); Erique Early, Indiana Tech; Noah Clary, Lourdes (Ohio)

2018-19 Wrestling Composite Award Winners



Week 1 (Nov. 14): Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech

Week 2 (Dec. 5): Chris Paulsen, Briar Cliff (Iowa)

Week 3 (Jan. 2): Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)

Week 4 (Jan. 9): Chase Zemenak, Life (Ga.)

Week 5 (Jan. 16): Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.)