2018-19 NAIA Men's Swim & Dive Coaches' Top 10 Poll — No. 4 (Jan. 17)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Keiser (Fla.) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Men’s Swim and Dive Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

The Seahawks tabbed their 10th-consecutive No. 1-rank. A feat accomplished by only one other in former member California Baptist. California Baptist recorded a consecutive-12 No. 1 rankings.

New to the poll this time is No. 10 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 38 total appearances. All 37 of those appearances have been in the top five.

There are five programs that have maintained the No. 1-ranking for an entire season. Keiser (Fla.) is the only current member to record a No. 1-rank for an entire season (2017-18). Also on that list are former members Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser (B.C.). California Baptist accomplished this feat five different times in the 2008-09, 2007-08, 2006-07, 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons.

Poll Methodology

Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.

The postseason poll is determined by the final places of the teams at the national championship.

The Committee will consist of seven current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking. To view the top times, CLICK HERE

For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE

2018-19 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll – No. 4 (Jan. 17)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) 69 2 2 SCAD - Savannah (Ga.) 63 3 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 57 4 4 Lindenwood - Belleville (Ill.) 49 5 5 WVU Tech (W.Va.) 35 6 6 College of Idaho 30 7 7 Loyola (La.) 23 8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 20 9 9 Asbury (Ky.) 17 10 10 Midland (Ky.) 7 10 RV Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 7

Receiving votes: Union (Ky.), St. Ambrose (Iowa)