KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After winning its third-straight national title in 2018, Georgia Gwinnett is the No. 1 team to start the 2019 season, according to the NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 poll. The Grizzlies received all 14 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights

The Grizzlies have won four national titles in five years, and defeated Keiser (Fla.) – the No. 2-ranked team in the preseason poll – to win the championship in 2018.

Georgia Gwinnett has won nine national championships combined in men’s and women’s tennis over the past five seasons.

No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 11 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) lead all schools with 112-consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1-rankings with 80, and Georgia Gwinnett follows with 30 No. 1-rankings. Georgia Gwinnett is the only active member to be ranked No. 1 for an entire season (2017). Auburn Montgomery was wire-to-wire No. 1 in eight seasons, and former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) did it once, as well.

There are no new teams to the Top 25 poll, compared to the final poll of 2018. The top 13 teams in that poll all retained their spot in the preseason poll.

Poll Methodology



• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll

RANK 2018 FINAL SCHOOL [1ST-PLACE VOTES] 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 18-2 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 23-3 362 3 3 Xavier (La.) 19-8 350 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 14-3 330 5 5 Brenau (Ga.) 16-8 325 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 18-7 321 7 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 15-7 300 8 8 LSU Alexandria (La.) 12-5 287 9 9 William Carey (Miss.) 11-6 275 10 11 Indiana Wesleyan 16-0 264 11 11 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 13-5 258 12 13 Middle Georgia State 12-7 233 13 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 12-7 225 14 15 Westmont (Calif.) 10-12 199 15 18 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-11 197 16 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 12-7 193 17 10 University of Northwestern Ohi 15-6 180 18 17 Union (Ky.) 15-6 176 19 20 Cumberland (Tenn.) 13-11 159 20 19 Arizona Christian 10-12 155 21 24 Loyola (La.) 12-7 144 22 22 Campbellsville (Ky.) 14-9 130 23 21 Mobile (Ala.) 11-7 107 24 23 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-7 92 25 25 Marian (Ind.) 10-3 86

Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 71, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 52, Southwestern (Kan.) 36, St. Thomas (Fla.) 30, Asbury (Ky.) 20, Missouri Valley 18, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 11, Midland (Neb.) 8, Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5, Huntington (Ind.) 3

