KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Antonio Stewart of Reinhardt (Ga.) has been named the NAIA National Wrestler of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday. Stewart was chosen over a pool of conference winners based on competition from Jan. 14-20.

National Wrestler of the Week

Antonio Stewart, Reinhardt (Ga.)

184-pound SO; Kingston, Ga.

Went 5-0 at the Missouri Valley Open, a meet the featured top teams and individuals from the NAIA.

Defeated then-No. 2 Anthony Orozco of Menlo (Calif.) by decision (4-3) in the championship round.

Three wins came by fall.

Named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the event

Nominees: Bryce Bachowski, Missouri Baptist; Chase Payne , St. Andrews (N.C.); Blake McNall, Eastern Oregon; Ethan Bunce, Marian (Ind.); Isaac Bartel, Montana State-Northern; Adrian Lyons-Lopez, Providence (Mont.); Riley Siason , Menlo (Calif.); David Berg, Midland (Neb.); D'earion Stokes, Briar Cliff (Iowa); Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer, Grand View (Iowa); Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.); Elias Vaoifi, Missouri Valley; Micah Miller, Ottawa (Kan.); Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.); Alema Favors, Cumberland (Tenn.); Kolten Radaz, Campbellsville (Ky.); Leland Swafford, WVU Tech; Riley Williams, Wayland Baptist (Texas); Korey Walker, Oklahoma City; David Hamil, Brewton-Parker (Ga.); Ethan Owen, Southeastern (Fla.); Sawyer Miller, Indiana Tech; Nick Henneman, Lourdes (Ohio)

2018-19 Wrestling Composite Award Winners



Week 1 (Nov. 14): Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech

Week 2 (Dec. 5): Chris Paulsen, Briar Cliff (Iowa)

Week 3 (Jan. 2): Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)

Week 4 (Jan. 9): Chase Zemenak, Life (Ga.)

Week 5 (Jan. 16): Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.)

Week 6 (Jan. 23): Antonio Stewart, Reinhardt (Ga.)