KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Antonio Stewart of Reinhardt (Ga.) has been named the NAIA National Wrestler of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday. Stewart was chosen over a pool of conference winners based on competition from Jan. 14-20.
National Wrestler of the Week
Antonio Stewart, Reinhardt (Ga.)
184-pound SO; Kingston, Ga.
- Went 5-0 at the Missouri Valley Open, a meet the featured top teams and individuals from the NAIA.
- Defeated then-No. 2 Anthony Orozco of Menlo (Calif.) by decision (4-3) in the championship round.
- Three wins came by fall.
- Named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the event
Nominees: Bryce Bachowski, Missouri Baptist; Chase Payne , St. Andrews (N.C.); Blake McNall, Eastern Oregon; Ethan Bunce, Marian (Ind.); Isaac Bartel, Montana State-Northern; Adrian Lyons-Lopez, Providence (Mont.); Riley
2018-19 Wrestling Composite Award Winners
Week 1 (Nov. 14): Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech
Week 2 (Dec. 5): Chris Paulsen, Briar Cliff (Iowa)
Week 3 (Jan. 2): Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)
Week 4 (Jan. 9): Chase Zemenak, Life (Ga.)
Week 5 (Jan. 16): Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.)
Week 6 (Jan. 23): Antonio Stewart, Reinhardt (Ga.)