NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll — No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 49th-consecutive rankings period, Grand View (Iowa) is No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll.
The final regular-season installment of the Coaches’ Poll is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-2001)
- Grand View’s streak at No. 1 goes back to Oct. 17, 2012. The Vikings won the Missouri Valley Invitational last weekend and had three individual champions at the elite event.
- Life (Ga.) jumped up four spots into the top five, going from No. 7 to No. 3.
- While teams shifted in ranks, there are no newcomers to the poll this week and no teams fell out of the rankings.
- Grand View leads the way with three top-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes: Justin Portillo (125 pounds), Shiquan Hall (133 pounds) and Evan Hansen (197 pounds).
- There are three new No. 1 wrestlers at their weight class: Hall at 133 pounds, Adrian Lyons-Lopes of Providence (Mont.) at 165 pounds and Antonio Stewart of Reinhardt (Ga.) at 184 pounds.
- Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-2018), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.
- Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.
- The top 20 individuals in each weight class is based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.
- The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship
- For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.
2018-2019 NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll – Poll 4 (Jan. 23, 2019)
|Rank
|Last
|Team
|League
|Points
|1
|1
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Heart of America
|211
|2
|2
|Indiana Tech
|SAC
|120
|3
|7
|Life University
|Mid-South
|116
|4
|3
|Montana State-Northern
|Cascade
|115
|5
|5
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|109
|6
|9
|Menlo (Calif.)
|Cascade
|98
|6
|11
|Missouri Valley
|Heart of America
|98
|8
|8
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|96
|9
|4
|Providence (Mont.)
|Cascade
|88
|10
|6
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Cascade
|78
|11
|14
|Oklahoma City
|SAC
|71
|12
|9
|Midland (Neb.)
|GPAC
|66
|13
|13
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Mid-South
|64
|13
|15
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|AAC
|64
|13
|17
|Baker (Kan.)
|Heart of America
|64
|16
|17
|Marian (Ind.)
|AMC
|62
|17
|19
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|55
|18
|12
|Southern Oregon
|Cascade
|51
|19
|16
|Williams Baptist (Ark.)
|AMC
|49
|20
|20
|Eastern Oregon
|Cascade
|46
Receiving votes: Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 42, Concordia (Neb.) 35, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 30, Dickinson State (N.D.) 29, Graceland (Iowa) 26, Morningside (Iowa) 25, Cumberland (Tenn.) 24, Lourdes (Ohio) 23, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 22, Saint Mary (Kan.) 19, Doane (Neb.) 17, St. Andrews (N.C.) 16, Bethany (Kan.) 13, Northwestern (Iowa) 13, Ottawa (Kan.) 11, Missouri Baptist 8, Jamestown (N.D.) 6, Hastings (Neb.) 5, Simpson (Calif.) 5, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5, Oklahoma Wesleyan 3, Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 2
Top-ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings
125 – Justin Portillo, Grand View
133 – Shiquan Hall, Grand View
141 – Matt Weber, Montana State-Northern
149 – Tres Leon, Cumberlands
157 – Nosomy Pozo, Life
165 – Adrian Lyons-Lopez, Providence
174 – Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.)
184 – Antonio Stewart, Reinhardt
197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View
285 – Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)