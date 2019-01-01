NAIA Men's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll — No. 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 49th-consecutive rankings period, Grand View (Iowa) is No. 1 in the NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll.

The final regular-season installment of the Coaches’ Poll is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-2001)

Grand View’s streak at No. 1 goes back to Oct. 17, 2012. The Vikings won the Missouri Valley Invitational last weekend and had three individual champions at the elite event.

Life (Ga.) jumped up four spots into the top five, going from No. 7 to No. 3.

While teams shifted in ranks, there are no newcomers to the poll this week and no teams fell out of the rankings.

Grand View leads the way with three top-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes: Justin Portillo (125 pounds), Shiquan Hall (133 pounds) and Evan Hansen (197 pounds).

There are three new No. 1 wrestlers at their weight class: Hall at 133 pounds, Adrian Lyons-Lopes of Providence (Mont.) at 165 pounds and Antonio Stewart of Reinhardt (Ga.) at 184 pounds.

Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-2018), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.

Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

The top 20 individuals in each weight class is based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here .

2018-2019 NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll – Poll 4 (Jan. 23, 2019)

Rank Last Team League Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) Heart of America 211 2 2 Indiana Tech SAC 120 3 7 Life University Mid-South 116 4 3 Montana State-Northern Cascade 115 5 5 Cumberlands (Ky.) Mid-South 109 6 9 Menlo (Calif.) Cascade 98 6 11 Missouri Valley Heart of America 98 8 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Mid-South 96 9 4 Providence (Mont.) Cascade 88 10 6 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Cascade 78 11 14 Oklahoma City SAC 71 12 9 Midland (Neb.) GPAC 66 13 13 Southeastern (Fla.) Mid-South 64 13 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) AAC 64 13 17 Baker (Kan.) Heart of America 64 16 17 Marian (Ind.) AMC 62 17 19 Campbellsville (Ky.) Mid-South 55 18 12 Southern Oregon Cascade 51 19 16 Williams Baptist (Ark.) AMC 49 20 20 Eastern Oregon Cascade 46

Receiving votes: Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 42, Concordia (Neb.) 35, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 30, Dickinson State (N.D.) 29, Graceland (Iowa) 26, Morningside (Iowa) 25, Cumberland (Tenn.) 24, Lourdes (Ohio) 23, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 22, Saint Mary (Kan.) 19, Doane (Neb.) 17, St. Andrews (N.C.) 16, Bethany (Kan.) 13, Northwestern (Iowa) 13, Ottawa (Kan.) 11, Missouri Baptist 8, Jamestown (N.D.) 6, Hastings (Neb.) 5, Simpson (Calif.) 5, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 5, Oklahoma Wesleyan 3, Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 2

Top-ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Justin Portillo, Grand View

133 – Shiquan Hall, Grand View

141 – Matt Weber, Montana State-Northern

149 – Tres Leon, Cumberlands

157 – Nosomy Pozo, Life

165 – Adrian Lyons-Lopez, Providence

174 – Lucas Lovvorn, Baker (Kan.)

184 – Antonio Stewart, Reinhardt

197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View

285 – Brandon Reed, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)