KANSAS CITY, Mo . – There’s a heat check, and then there’s what the Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) women’s basketball team did on Wednesday night.

The Tigers scored 157 points in a win over Calumet-St. Joseph (Ind.)– missing the NAIA scoring mark by two points – largely on the back of 36 made 3-point field-goals . That mark didn’t just set an NAIA record.

It set a new college women’s basketball record at any level.

RELATED: Full box score from record-setting game

The Tigers went 36-for-71 from beyond the arc and had three players score over 20 points. Jess Learned led the way with 33 points, making nine of her 11 3-point attempts; Sammy Stejskal and Olivia Schmidt combined for 49 points, shooting 13-of-22 from 3-point range as a duo.

This was an efficient 157-point performance, too. Olivet Nazarene shot 50.5-percent from the field and 50.7-percent from 3-point range, and had 42 assists on their 55 made field goals.

Single-game team 3-point records across college basketball

NCAA DII Men’s – 42 (Grinnell vs. Emmaus Bible College, Nov. 15, 2018, 88 attempts)

NCAA DII Men’s – 37 (Greenville vs. Lincoln Christian, Nov. 22, 2016, 97 attempts)

NAIA DII Women – 36 (Olivet Nazarene vs. Calumet-St. Joseph, Jan. 24, 2019, 71 attempts)

NCAA DII Women’s – 30 (Okla. Panhandle vs. Cent. Christian, Dec. 16, 2011, 80 attempts)

NAIA DI Men – 29 (Multnomah (Ore.) vs. New Hope (Ore.), Feb. 22, 2016, 79 attempts)

NAIA DII Men – 29 (Alice Lloyd (Ky.) vs. Appalachian Bible (W.Va.), Nov. 2, 1993, 40 attempts)

NCAA DI Men’s – 28 (Troy vs. George Mason, Dec. 10, 1994 – 74 attempts)

NAIA DI Women – 27 (Olivet Nazarene vs. Judson (Ill.), Nov. 7, 2011, 66 attempts; Olivet Nazarene vs. Illinois Tech, Jan. 10, 2016, 64 attempts)

NCAA DIII Women’s – 26 (La Verne vs. Pomona-Pitzer, Feb. 11, 2012, 63 attempts)

NCAA DI Women’s – 25 (Sacramento St. vs Portland St., Jan. 23, 2016, 55 attempts)