KANSAS CITY, Mo – The NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships will find a new home in Tennessee as the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission will be the new host for the 2020 and 2021 events at the Allan Jones Aquatics Center.

In the 63 years of men’s and 39 years of women’s swimming and diving championship, the championships have never been hosted in Tennessee. These championships will be the 8th and 9th championships that have been held in the Volunteer State. Previous championships include baseball (1979-1980), DI women’s basketball (1991-2011), football (1986, 1989, 1996-2007), women’s golf (2011-2012), men’s and women’s indoor track & field (2001-2010, 2016-2017) and women’s volleyball (1994).

“The NAIA is excited to partner with Visit Knoxville Sports Commission,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “The Allan Jones Aquatics Center will raise the competition experience throughout the championships.”

The Allan Jones Aquatics Center was completed in 2008. The facility holds a capacity of 1,284 fans and the deck area will accommodate up to 2,000 additional individuals, teams and other personnel. The building features a full-size 50-meter competition pool, a separate competition diving well, a strength training center, sports medicine facility and a high-tech timing room.

“This is going to be an incredible event for Knoxville,” said Chad Culver, Senior Director of the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission. “We are very excited to host this NAIA National Championship at Allan Jones Aquatic Center. We look forward to showing the athletes, coaches, and fans a great experience in Knoxville.”

Currently, 29 NAIA institutions sponsor men’s swimming and diving and 36 NAIA institutions sponsor women’s swimming and diving. The championships will consist of a four-day meet that consists of 20 events for each gender.

The first men’s swimming and diving championship was held in Edwardsville, Ill. in 1957 and was won by former member East Carolina (N.C.).

The first women’s swimming and diving championship was held in Liberty, Mo. in 1981 and was won by former member Simon Fraser (B.C.).

The most recent titles were won by Keiser (Fla.) on the men’s side and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) on the women’s side.

Quick Facts:

Host – Visit Knoxville Sports Commission

Event - NAIA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Dates – March 4-7, 2020 | March 3-6, 2021

Facility – Allan Jones Aquatics Center

City – Knoxville, Tennessee

Duration - 2 years