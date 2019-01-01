KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reinhardt (Ga.) claimed the No. 1 rank in the first edition of the 2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Sunday. The team claimed its second straight invitational banner.

Top 10 Highlights

Reinhardt holds the No. 1 ranking for the seventh time in program history.

The Eagles claimed all seven first-place votes.

No. 10 St. Ambrose broke into the Top 10 after ending the 2018 season in the receiving votes column.

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

2019 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) 16-1 82 2 2 Madonna (Mich.) 22-1 77 3 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) 12-4 70 4 3 Indiana Tech 13-3 69 5 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 11-5 60 6 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 8-5 58 7 7 Keiser (Fla.) 7-4 49 8 8 Missouri Valley 8-4 47 9 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 8-6 43 10 RV St. Ambrose (Iowa) 8-7 35

Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 28, Saint Mary (Kan.) 24, Lourdes (Ohio) 23, Montreat (N.C.) 12, Aquinas (Mich.) 9, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Benedictine (Kan.) 3



