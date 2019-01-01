KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 16th No. 1 ranking in the first edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Sunday.
Top 10 Highlights
- SCAD Savannah captured its second invitational banner at the end of the 2018 season
- The Bees boast 26 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
- There are no newcomers to the preseason poll
- SCAD Savannah is the only team to be entire season ranked No. 1
Poll Methodology
- The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
- Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
- Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [7]
|15-0
|82
|2
|2
|Indiana Tech
|18-4
|77
|3
|3
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|20-2
|72
|4
|4
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|14-5
|65
|5
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|12-5
|63
|6
|6
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|11-8
|56
|7
|7
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|13-5
|52
|8
|8
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|13-2
|46
|9
|10
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|12-5
|44
|10
|9
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|12-5
|36
Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 29, Marian (Ind.) 28, Lourdes (Ohio) 18, Ottawa (Kan.) 15, Missouri Baptist 11, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3, Ave Maria (Fla.) 3