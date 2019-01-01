stop
Default Header

Women's Lacrosse

stop
NAIA - Top 10 Poll - Women's Lacross - SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

2019 NAIA Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Preseason Top 10 Poll

SCAD Savannah opens 2019 season on top

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) captured its 16th No. 1 ranking in the first edition of the 2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Sunday.

 

Top 10 Highlights

  • SCAD Savannah captured its second invitational banner at the end of the 2018 season
  • The Bees boast 26 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most all-time in NAIA women’s lacrosse.
  • There are no newcomers to the preseason poll
  • SCAD Savannah is the only team to be entire season ranked No. 1

Poll Methodology

  • The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.
  • Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.
  • Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!

2019 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [7] 15-0 82
2 2 Indiana Tech 18-4 77
3 3 Cumberlands (Ky.) 20-2 72
4 4 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 14-5 65
5 5 Keiser (Fla.) 12-5 63
6 6 Georgetown (Ky.) 11-8 56
7 7 Siena Heights (Mich.) 13-5 52
8 8 Benedictine (Kan.) 13-2 46
9 10 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-5 44
10 9 Tennessee Wesleyan 12-5 36

 

Receiving Votes: Aquinas (Mich.) 29, Marian (Ind.) 28, Lourdes (Ohio) 18, Ottawa (Kan.) 15, Missouri Baptist 11, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3, Ave Maria (Fla.) 3

 


Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Invitational Information

NAIA Lacrosse Championship

NAIA MEN'S & WOMEN'S
LACROSSE INVITATIONAL
 May 8-11, 2019
Grand Rapids, Mich.

Official Merchandise-Lacrosse