KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As upsets begin to carve the landscape of the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll, several teams benefited from big wins over the past two weeks. Benedictine (Kan.) and Vanguard (Calif.) both jumped into the top five after wins over top five opponents while a slow stretch knocked William Penn (Iowa) out of the top ten.

LSU Alexandria (La.) stayed put at No. 1 with a 20-2 overall record on the year, while the consistently great play from Carroll (Mont.) helped the Fighting Saints to the No. 2 spot. The first loss of the season for Missouri Baptist knocked the Spartans two spots down to No. 5.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Over the course of the last two weeks, LSU Alexandria extended its win streak to 12 games with a thrilling 112-105 win over LSU Shreveport (La.) and a commanding 90-77 win over then-No. 13 Wiley (Texas). The Generals trailed the Wildcats at the half, but put together a 13-2 run led by a pair of three-pointers by Malek Harris.

The Generals are led by JaMichael Brown, Devin Jackson and William Claiborne, who each rank No. 1 in the nation in three respective offensive categories (Brown, 7.722 assists per game; Jackson, 79 total three-pointers made; Claiborne, 0.716 field goal percentage).

Carroll (Mont.) makes the jump this week to No. 2 with a critical win over then-No. 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 85-69 on Jan. 24. The Fighting Saints have recorded wins in back-to-back ratings periods over the Warriors and have quietly moved up the ranks this season as the top three-point shooting percentage team in the nation (0.456).

Perhaps the hottest team in the NAIA made its mark and ascended into the top five as Benedictine moved to the No. 3 spot. The Ravens recorded a pair of ranked wins during the ratings period with a victory over then-No. 2 William Penn on Jan. 14 and another over then-No. 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) on Thursday, Jan. 24.

This is the highest ranking for the Benedictine Ravens going back through the 2000-2001 season. Their highest ranking prior to this poll was back on Oct. 28, 2014 when the team was ranked No. 4 overall in the preseason edition.

No. 17 Cumberlands (Ky.), No. 20 Bethel (Tenn.), No. 22 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and No. 23 LSU Shreveport are all new to the poll this week.

Former member Mountain State (W.Va.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 48, followed by Robert Morris (Ill.) (24) and Georgetown (Ky.) (16). Current No. 1 LSU Alexandria is next on the list with 15 while former NAIA member Concordia (Calif.) is at 12.

Pikeville (Ky.) owns the longest active streak in the Top 25, which is now at 71 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 4 (Jan. 29, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 LSU Alexandria (La.) [8] 20-2 219 2 4 Carroll (Mont.) 20-2 207 3 7 Benedictine (Kan.) [1] 18-2 201 4 9 Vanguard (Calif.) 20-1 198 5 3 Missouri Baptist 21-1 194 6 10 Tougaloo (Miss.) 18-2 181 7 5 The Master's (Calif.) 19-3 173 8 6 Georgetown (Ky.) 19-3 171 9 10 Stillman (Ala.) 19-2 169 10 14 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 16-5 159 11 17 Peru State (Neb.) 16-5 142 12 8 Langston (Okla.) 17-4 139 13 18 William Carey (Miss.) 16-5 136 14 2 William Penn (Iowa) 16-5 127 15 13 Wiley (Texas) 15-5 120 16 15 Pikeville (Ky.) 17-5 106 17 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 17-5 101 18 24 William Jessup (Calif.) 15-6 87 18 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 16-6 87 20 NR Bethel (Tenn.) 16-5 83 21 24 John Brown (Ark.) 15-6 82 22 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 15-7 76 23 NR LSU Shreveport (La.) 14-9 58 24 21 Arizona Christian 17-5 54 25 22 Providence (Mont.) 14-7 41

Dropped from the Top 25: Campbellsville (Ky.), Hope International (Calif.), Science & Arts (Okla.), Central Baptist (Ark.)

Others Receiving Votes: St. Thomas (Texas) 37, Hope International (Calif.) 36, Science & Arts (Okla.) 23, Graceland (Iowa) 19, Life (Ga.) 13, Loyola (La.) 13, Campbellsville (Ky.) 11, Dillard (La.) 10, SAGU (Texas) 10, William Woods (Mo.) 3, Talladega (Ala.) 3.