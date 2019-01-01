KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) remains in the No. 1 spot in the latest Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

The Lions are one of the top three schools that have been ranked No. 1 the most as the team has been in the top spot 30 times.

The first-place votes went to both Freed-Hardeman with seven and Montana Western garnered two of the total nine first-place votes.

Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 250 total appearances dating back to 1997-98 school year.

Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Union (Tenn.) leads all NAIA school with 53 No. 1 rankings. Oklahoma City is second with 50 and Vanguard (Calif.) is third with 46.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (Jan. 29)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORDS POINTS 1 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [7] 20-1 218 2 2 Columbia (Mo.) 20-2 211 3 3 Montana Western [2] 18-1 207 4 6 Campbellsville (Ky.) 21-2 198 5 10 The Master's (Calif.) 18-4 188 6 4 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 18-3 187 7 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 17-4 174 8 9 Vanguard (Calif.) 16-5 162 8 8 Carroll (Mont.) 15-6 162 10 11 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 18-4 156 10 7 Shawnee State (Ohio) 17-5 156 12 12 Oklahoma City 18-2 142 13 15 Talladega (Ala.) 20-3 131 14 16 Bethel (Tenn.) 19-3 122 14 14 Westmont (Calif.) 15-6 122 16 13 Menlo (Calif.) 16-5 120 17 18 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 16-5 101 18 19 William Penn (Iowa) 20-2 100 19 22 Lyon (Ark.) 17-3 98 20 21 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 14-6 87 21 17 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 15-7 85 22 20 Providence (Mont.) 14-8 63 23 25 LSU Alexandria (La.) 16-4 61 24 23 Central Methodist (Mo.) 15-8 60 25 24 Arizona Christian 15-8 58





Receiving Votes: Loyola (La.) 48, Benedictine (Kan.) 33, Xavier (La.) 23, Pikeville (Ky.) 17, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 13, William Jessup (Calif.) 3, Science & Arts (Okla.) 3, William Woods (Mo.) 3

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics