KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hayden Lee of Cumberlands (Ky.) has been named the NAIA National Wrestler of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday. Lee was chosen over a pool of conference winners based on competition from Jan. 21-27.

National Wrestler of the Week

Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)

125-pound SO; Marysville, Ohio

Went undefeated in four duals, earning 24 points in the Patriots’ favor.

Defeated three ranked opponents in the 125-pound weight class. No. 11 Jordan Martinez of Campbellsville (Ky.) No. 13 Koby Milner of Reinhardt (Ga.) No. 14 Jaaziel Santana of Southeastern (Fla.)

Three wins came by fall, with the fastest of 1:44.

Ranked No. 3 in the NAIA Men’s Wrestling Individual Ranking in the 125-weight class.

Nominees: Joe Robinson, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.); Jordan Pitt, Reinhardt (Ga.); Blake McNall, Eastern Oregon; Sam Osho, Marian (Ind.); Terrill Sidner, Menlo (Calif.); Zac Funderburk, Briar Cliff (Iowa); Michael Stann, Concordia (Neb.); Jon Blackwell, Baker (Kan.); Zachary Durbin, Missouri Valley; Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.); Ryah Wahl, Ottawa (Kan.); Aaron Mosley, Campbellsville (Ky.); Matthew Sells, Cumberland (Tenn.); Logan Robertson, WVU Tech; Luke Carlin, Wayland Baptist (Texas); Montana Moon, Oklahoma City; Nick Henneman, Lourdes (Ohio)

2018-19 Wrestling Composite Award Winners



Week 1 (Nov. 14): Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech

Week 2 (Dec. 5): Chris Paulsen, Briar Cliff (Iowa)

Week 3 (Jan. 2): Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)

Week 4 (Jan. 9): Chase Zemenak, Life (Ga.)

Week 5 (Jan. 16): Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.)

Week 6 (January 23): Antonio Stewart, Reinhardt (Ga.)

Week 7 (January 30): Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)

