KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hayden Lee of Cumberlands (Ky.) has been named the NAIA National Wrestler of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday. Lee was chosen over a pool of conference winners based on competition from Jan. 21-27.
National Wrestler of the Week
Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)
125-pound SO; Marysville, Ohio
- Went undefeated in four duals, earning 24 points in the Patriots’ favor.
- Defeated three ranked opponents in the 125-pound weight class.
- No. 11 Jordan Martinez of Campbellsville (Ky.)
- No. 13 Koby Milner of Reinhardt (Ga.)
- No. 14 Jaaziel Santana of Southeastern (Fla.)
- Three wins came by fall, with the fastest of 1:44.
- Ranked No. 3 in the NAIA Men’s Wrestling Individual Ranking in the 125-weight class.
Nominees: Joe Robinson, Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.); Jordan Pitt, Reinhardt (Ga.); Blake McNall, Eastern Oregon; Sam Osho, Marian (Ind.); Terrill Sidner, Menlo (Calif.); Zac Funderburk, Briar Cliff (Iowa); Michael Stann, Concordia (Neb.); Jon Blackwell, Baker (Kan.); Zachary Durbin, Missouri Valley; Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.); Ryah Wahl, Ottawa (Kan.); Aaron Mosley, Campbellsville (Ky.); Matthew Sells, Cumberland (Tenn.); Logan Robertson, WVU Tech; Luke Carlin, Wayland Baptist (Texas); Montana Moon, Oklahoma City; Nick Henneman, Lourdes (Ohio)
2018-19 Wrestling Composite Award Winners
Week 1 (Nov. 14): Eric Vermillion, Indiana Tech
Week 2 (Dec. 5): Chris Paulsen, Briar Cliff (Iowa)
Week 3 (Jan. 2): Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)
Week 4 (Jan. 9): Chase Zemenak, Life (Ga.)
Week 5 (Jan. 16): Riley Jaramillo, Saint Mary (Kan.)
Week 6 (January 23): Antonio Stewart, Reinhardt (Ga.)
Week 7 (January 30): Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)