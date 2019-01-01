Orange Beach Economy Sees Boom During Women's Soccer Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After crowning William Carey (Miss.) the 2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Champion, the city of Orange Beach saw a significant impact to the local economy at the end of November. The region was benefited to the tune of $1.3 Million in the 2018 event as the NAIA assisted with travel and tourism during a traditionally slow season.

The Orange Beach/Gulf Shores region has seen this benefit since the 2012 season, showing that women’s soccer can bring an exciting atmosphere and new money to the region during the holiday season. Below is the full breakdown of numbers:

2018 NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship By-The-Numbers

$1,311,065.00 overall impact to the region

1,771 hotel room nights were booked for the championship

Over $8,000 from gate and concessions

"The NAIA Women's Soccer Championship is more than just another event the city of Orange Beach - it's an impactful long-term relationship," said Beth Gendler, vice president of sales for the Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission. "Teams live out NAIA's Champions of Character program by giving their time and talents to pour into our local students during soccer clinics and to participate in a service project each year alongside our staff to benefit a local organization. And, families and fans incorporate vacations while they're here or come back for another visit because of their positive experiences in the destination."