KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Concordia (Neb.) remains No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2018-2019 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, receiving nine of the 12 possible first-place votes. Northwestern (Iowa) and Indiana Tech also stood pat at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively while Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) and Southeastern (Fla.) swapped spots to round-out the top five.

Top 25 Highlights:

Concordia (23-3) stays in the top position for the second-straight poll. This marks the fourth-time this season that the Bulldogs are No. 1.

No. 3 Indiana Tech received the remaining three first-place votes.

Overall, the top-three spots stayed the same: No. 1 Concordia, No. 2 Northwestern (Iowa) and No. 3 Indiana Tech.

The only movement in the top-seven was Southeastern (Fla.) (No. 4) and Dakota Wesleyan (No. 5).

New to the poll this week: No. 18 Kansas Wesleyan, No. 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.). No. 22 Milligan (Tenn.), No. 24 Hastings (Neb.) and No. 25 Aquinas (Mich.)

Tabor (Kan.) had the most positive movement within the top-25, as they moved up five spots from No. 16 to No. 11.

Morningside (Iowa), which checks in at No. 14, holds the record for most No. 1 rankings of all-time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan – 16th in this poll – is second with 33.