KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Concordia (Neb.) remains No. 1 in the latest edition of the 2018-2019 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, receiving nine of the 12 possible first-place votes. Northwestern (Iowa) and Indiana Tech also stood pat at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively while Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) and Southeastern (Fla.) swapped spots to round-out the top five.
Top 25 Highlights:
- Concordia (23-3) stays in the top position for the second-straight poll. This marks the fourth-time this season that the Bulldogs are No. 1.
- No. 3 Indiana Tech received the remaining three first-place votes.
- Overall, the top-three spots stayed the same: No. 1 Concordia, No. 2 Northwestern (Iowa) and No. 3 Indiana Tech.
- The only movement in the top-seven was Southeastern (Fla.) (No. 4) and Dakota Wesleyan (No. 5).
- New to the poll this week: No. 18 Kansas Wesleyan, No. 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.). No. 22 Milligan (Tenn.), No. 24 Hastings (Neb.) and No. 25 Aquinas (Mich.)
- Tabor (Kan.) had the most positive movement within the top-25, as they moved up five spots from No. 16 to No. 11.
- Morningside (Iowa), which checks in at No. 14, holds the record for most No. 1 rankings of all-time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan – 16th in this poll – is second with 33.
- Morningside also holds the record for longest consecutively ranked active school with 177 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 164, which includes its time in DI Women’s Basketball.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2018-19 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Concordia (Neb.) [9]
|23-3
|310
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|21-3
|299
|3
|3
|Indiana Tech [3]
|24-1
|296
|4
|5
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|21-2
|277
|5
|4
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|22-3
|275
|6
|6
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|22-3
|264
|7
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|21-5
|251
|8
|9
|Taylor (Ind.)
|21-4
|239
|9
|10
|Eastern Oregon
|22-2
|228
|10
|11
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|20-4
|216
|11
|16
|Tabor (Kan.)
|22-3
|205
|12
|14
|Dordt (Iowa)
|18-8
|201
|13
|15
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|22-1
|196
|14
|8
|Morningside (Iowa)
|18-8
|192
|15
|13
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|18-6
|167
|16
|19
|Indiana Wesleyan
|18-8
|151
|17
|11
|Sterling (Kan.)
|23-3
|129
|18
|NR
|Kansas Wesleyan
|20-6
|125
|T19
|NR
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|16-7
|116
|T19
|22
|Corban (Ore.)
|18-7
|116
|21
|17
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|17-7
|96
|22
|NR
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|20-4
|93
|23
|21
|Indiana Northwest (Ind.)
|20-6
|82
|24
|NR
|Hastings (Neb.)
|16-10
|67
|T25
|NR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|19-6
|54
|T25
|18
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|16-10
|54
Dropped out: Michigan Dearborn, Siena Heights (Mich.), UC Merced, Southern Oregon
Receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 53; Michigan-Dearborn 52; Mayville State (N.D.) 37; WVU Tech 34; Oregon Tech 17; Bellevue (Neb.) 15; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Huntington (Ind.) 7; Siena Heights (Mich.) 6; Southern Oregon 6; UC Merced 3
