DII Men's Basketball

Oklahoma Wesleyan is back in the top spot

2018-2019 NAIA DII Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new team sits atop the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Oklahoma Wesleyan ascended back to the top spot, replacing Indiana Wesleyan in the fifth regular-season edition.

 

Top 25 Highlights:

  • Oklahoma Wesleyan moves back to the No. 1 spot after falling to the No. 2 spot in the previous poll. The Eagles received nine of the 12 possible first-place votes and 310 points.
  • After receiving its first loss on Jan. 7, Oklahoma Wesleyan has won eight games in-a-row, all by at least 10 points.
  • No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) picked up the remaining three first-place votes.
  • Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) and WVU Tech (W. Va.) remained at No. 6 and No. 9 respectively, making them the only teams in the top-10 to stay in the same spot.
  • Montreat (N.C.) moves up six spots to No. 18, highlighting the positive movement in the top-25.
  • Two teams joined the Top 25: No. 24 IU Kokomo (Ind.) and No. 25 Northwest Christian (Ore.). The Cougars are No. 3 in NAIA Division II in total blocks with 111 on the season while the Beacons are ranked No. 3 in scoring offense per game with a blazing average of 92.9 points per game.
  • Indiana Tech (No. 22) and St. Francis (Ill.) (No. 25) dropped out of the top-25 this week.
  • Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 80-straight appearances. Bethel (Ind.) is next with 70, with Cornerstone (Mich.), currently ranked eighth in the poll, with 59.

 

Poll Methodology

 

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.


2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan [9] 25-1 310
2 3 Morningside (Iowa) [3] 22-1 304
T3 5 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 23-3 287
T3 4 College of Idaho 23-3 287
5 1 Indiana Wesleyan 22-4 272
T6 8 Southwestern (Kan.) 22-2 249
T6 6 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 22-4 249
8 7 Cornerstone (Mich.) 20-5 248
9 9 WVU Tech 21-4 236
10 12 Oregon Tech 21-5 228
11 16 Marian (Ind.) 20-6 192
12 10 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 18-6 189
13 15 Indiana East (Ind.) 20-7 182
14 11 Union (Ky.) 18-6 180
15 18 Jamestown (N.D.) 22-4 177
16 19 Warner (Fla.) 19-7 167
17 14 Bethel (Ind.) 19-7 143
18 17 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 17-7 130
18 24 Montreat (N.C.) 17-4 130
20 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 18-6 126
21 21 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18-7 125
22 20 Friends (Kan.) 19-7 106
23 23 Indiana Northwest (Ind.) 18-6 82
24 NR IU Kokomo (Ind.) 21-4 76
25 NR Northwest Christian (Ore.) 18-7 59

Dropped out: Indiana Tech (No. 22) and St. Francis (Ill) (No. 25)

Others receiving votes: Presentation (N.D.) 50; Madonna (Mich.) 39; Milligan (Tenn.) 23; Indiana Tech 23; Indiana Southeast (Ind.) 20; Bellevue (Neb.) 16; Ave Maria (Fla.) 10; Corban (Ore.) 7; Washington Adventist (Md.) 3; Mayville State (N.D.) 3

 

Championship Information

NAIA DII Men's Basketball Championship

28th ANNUAL DIVISION II
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 6-12, 2019
Sioux Falls, S.D.

