KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new team sits atop the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Oklahoma Wesleyan ascended back to the top spot, replacing Indiana Wesleyan in the fifth regular-season edition.
Top 25 Highlights:
- Oklahoma Wesleyan moves back to the No. 1 spot after falling to the No. 2 spot in the previous poll. The Eagles received nine of the 12 possible first-place votes and 310 points.
- After receiving its first loss on Jan. 7, Oklahoma Wesleyan has won eight games in-a-row, all by at least 10 points.
- No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) picked up the remaining three first-place votes.
- Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) and WVU Tech (W. Va.) remained at No. 6 and No. 9 respectively, making them the only teams in the top-10 to stay in the same spot.
- Montreat (N.C.) moves up six spots to No. 18, highlighting the positive movement in the top-25.
- Two teams joined the Top 25: No. 24 IU Kokomo (Ind.) and No. 25 Northwest Christian (Ore.). The Cougars are No. 3 in NAIA Division II in total blocks with 111 on the season while the Beacons are ranked No. 3 in scoring offense per game with a blazing average of 92.9 points per game.
- Indiana Tech (No. 22) and St. Francis (Ill.) (No. 25) dropped out of the top-25 this week.
- Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 80-straight appearances. Bethel (Ind.) is next with 70, with Cornerstone (Mich.), currently ranked eighth in the poll, with 59.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (Feb. 5, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Oklahoma Wesleyan [9]
|25-1
|310
|2
|3
|Morningside (Iowa) [3]
|22-1
|304
|T3
|5
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|23-3
|287
|T3
|4
|College of Idaho
|23-3
|287
|5
|1
|Indiana Wesleyan
|22-4
|272
|T6
|8
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|22-2
|249
|T6
|6
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|22-4
|249
|8
|7
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|20-5
|248
|9
|9
|WVU Tech
|21-4
|236
|10
|12
|Oregon Tech
|21-5
|228
|11
|16
|Marian (Ind.)
|20-6
|192
|12
|10
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|18-6
|189
|13
|15
|Indiana East (Ind.)
|20-7
|182
|14
|11
|Union (Ky.)
|18-6
|180
|15
|18
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|22-4
|177
|16
|19
|Warner (Fla.)
|19-7
|167
|17
|14
|Bethel (Ind.)
|19-7
|143
|18
|17
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|17-7
|130
|18
|24
|Montreat (N.C.)
|17-4
|130
|20
|13
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|18-6
|126
|21
|21
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|18-7
|125
|22
|20
|Friends (Kan.)
|19-7
|106
|23
|23
|Indiana Northwest (Ind.)
|18-6
|82
|24
|NR
|IU Kokomo (Ind.)
|21-4
|76
|25
|NR
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|18-7
|59
Dropped out: Indiana Tech (No. 22) and St. Francis (Ill) (No. 25)
Others receiving votes: Presentation (N.D.) 50; Madonna (Mich.) 39; Milligan (Tenn.) 23; Indiana Tech 23; Indiana Southeast (Ind.) 20; Bellevue (Neb.) 16; Ave Maria (Fla.) 10; Corban (Ore.) 7; Washington Adventist (Md.) 3; Mayville State (N.D.) 3
