KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new team sits atop the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Oklahoma Wesleyan ascended back to the top spot, replacing Indiana Wesleyan in the fifth regular-season edition.

Top 25 Highlights:

Oklahoma Wesleyan moves back to the No. 1 spot after falling to the No. 2 spot in the previous poll. The Eagles received nine of the 12 possible first-place votes and 310 points.

After receiving its first loss on Jan. 7, Oklahoma Wesleyan has won eight games in-a-row, all by at least 10 points.

No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) picked up the remaining three first-place votes.

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) and WVU Tech (W. Va.) remained at No. 6 and No. 9 respectively, making them the only teams in the top-10 to stay in the same spot.

Montreat (N.C.) moves up six spots to No. 18, highlighting the positive movement in the top-25.

Two teams joined the Top 25: No. 24 IU Kokomo (Ind.) and No. 25 Northwest Christian (Ore.). The Cougars are No. 3 in NAIA Division II in total blocks with 111 on the season while the Beacons are ranked No. 3 in scoring offense per game with a blazing average of 92.9 points per game.

Indiana Tech (No. 22) and St. Francis (Ill.) (No. 25) dropped out of the top-25 this week.