Story contributed by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Tickets for the 2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship are now available. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority, along with Dakota State University and Northwestern College (Iowa) will host the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship at the Sanford Pentagon March 6-12.

“We look forward to welcoming the NAIA back to Sioux Falls in 2019,” Thomas Lee, executive director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority said. “They, along with Dakota State University and Northwestern College, have been great partners and we hope to build upon last year’s success.”

The NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship will begin on Wednesday, March 6, with eight games per day on the first three days of competition. The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, March 9 followed by the semifinals on Monday, March 11 and the championship game on Tuesday, March 12.

“The Sanford Pentagon is supremely excited to host one of the most-action packed college basketball tournaments in the country,” said Kevin Lampe, president of Sanford Sports. “It’s important that we continue to help attract national events to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Sports Complex.”

All-session passes are $90 and can be purchased at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office, https://www.ticketmaster.com, any Ticketmaster outlet or by calling 800-745-3000. Single session are also available. All tickets will be general admission.

Sioux Falls Sports Authority

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority was formed in 2006 by community leaders to recruit major sporting events to the Sioux Falls area. The organization has hosted the Summit League Basketball Championships since 2009, the Sioux Falls Marathon since 2010 and multiple NCAA Championships, including the 2016 Division I Women’s Basketball Regional. For more information, visit www.sfsportsauthority.org.