KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett remained in the driver’s seat in the first regular season edition, grabbing all 14 first-place votes. As the season has just begun for many, the 2018 NAIA National Champions continued to garner respect prior to their first match of the season.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett will kick-off the 2019 slate on February 15 as they host NCAA DII USC Aiken in Lawrenceville, Ga. The Grizzlies have now been ranked No. 1 for the last three consecutive polls.

No new teams joined the Top 25 poll as many teams are just in the season’s infancy.

University of Northwestern Ohio fell from No. 17 to No. 25 after an 0-2 start to the season, including a tough 5-4 defeat at the hands of then-No. 25 Marian (Ind.). The Racers will have two tough matchups over the coming weekend against (RV) Georgetown (Ky.) and (RV) Asbury (Ky.).

No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) and No. 11 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) lead all schools with 113-consecutive Top 25 appearances.

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1-rankings with 80, and Georgia Gwinnett follows with 31 No. 1-rankings. Georgia Gwinnett is the only active member to be ranked No. 1 for an entire season (2017). Auburn Montgomery was wire-to-wire No. 1 in eight seasons, and former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) did it once, as well.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete rating calendar, click HERE.

2019 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 1 (February 12, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 0-0 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 3-1 362 3 3 Xavier (La.) 2-2 350 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 0-0 330 5 5 Brenau (Ga.) 1-2 326 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 0-1 320 7 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 0-0 296 8 8 LSU Alexandria (La.) 1-0 285 9 9 William Carey (Miss.) 0-0 278 10 10 Indiana Wesleyan 16-1 266 11 11 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 2-1 265 12 12 Middle Georgia State 0-1 242 13 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 1-0 230 14 14 Westmont (Calif.) 1-3 216 15 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) 1-1 208 16 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 1-0 194 17 18 Union (Ky.) 0-1 179 18 19 Cumberland (Tenn.) 0-0 168 19 20 Arizona Christian 0-2 153 20 21 Loyola (La.) 2-2 147 21 22 Campbellsville (Ky.) 2-0 130 22 25 Marian (Ind.) 11-3 114 23 23 Mobile (Ala.) 0-0 112 24 24 Reinhardt (Ga.) 0-0 104 25 17 University of Northwestern Ohio 0-2 82

Dropped from the Top 25: NONE

Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 64, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 48, Missouri Valley 36, Southwestern (Kan.) 22, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 16, Tennessee Wesleyan 15, Webber International (Fla.) 11, Asbury (Ky.) 10, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 8, Southeastern (Fla.) 3.