KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a new poll, but LSU Alexandria continues to pace the field in the fifth regular-season edition of the season. As conference seasons build toward the most critical juncture, several teams have begun to stand out as only a handful of games remain prior to postseason.

Benedictine (Kan.) continued its upward momentum this week as it locked-down the No. 2 overall spot. Missouri Baptist, sporting the best record in the NAIA, jumped to No. 3 while Georgetown (Ky.) made its first appearance in the top five since the preseason edition.

Stillman (Ala.) rounded-out the top five this week, the lone member of the top five to be making its first appearance in that group this season.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

LSU Alexandria is currently riding a 16-game win streak and has not lost since dropping a one-point, 76-75 decision, to Jarvis Christian (Texas) back on December 7, 2018. The Generals have scored over 100 points nine times in that span.

LSU Alexandria features the No. 1 scoring offense per game in the nation, averaging an incredible 98 points per game.

Benedictine (Kan.) jumped to the No. 2 overall spot and again grabbed a first place vote and are as hot as they come. The Ravens have not dropped a contest since a non-conference defeat at the hands of Park (Mo.) on November 5, 2018.

Stillman (Ala.) has been perhaps the biggest surprise of the year and has now secured a spot in the top five not only for the first time this season, but for the first time in the NAIA with records going back to 2000.

Georgetown (Ky.) continued its climb into the No. 4 spot after rattling-off four more victories during the ratings period. The Bears are beating their opponents by an average of nearly 18 points per game, the third highest scoring margin amongst NAIA Division I teams.

No. 18 Oklahoma City (Okla.) and Dillard (La.) are new to the Top 25 this week. The Stars grabbed a big win over No. 21 John Brown (Ark.), 82-81, on February 2. No. 9 Wayland Baptist (Texas) awaits them on the road on Saturday, February 16.

Former member Mountain State (W.Va.) owns the most No. 1-rankings with 48, followed by Robert Morris (Ill.) (24) and Georgetown (Ky.) (16). Current No. 1 LSU Alexandria is next on the list with 16 while former NAIA member Concordia (Calif.) is at 12.

Pikeville (Ky.) owns the longest active streak in the Top 25, which is now at 72 consecutive polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018-19 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 5 (Feb. 12, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 LSU Alexandria (La.) [8] 24-2 219 2 3 Benedictine (Kan.) [1] 22-2 212 3 5 Missouri Baptist 25-1 204 4 8 Georgetown (Ky.) 24-3 199 5 9 Stillman (Ala.) 23-2 188 6 4 Vanguard (Calif.) 22-3 185 7 2 Carroll (Mont.) 21-5 172 8 6 Tougaloo (Miss.) 20-4 169 9 10 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 19-6 162 10 7 The Master's (Calif.) 21-5 157 11 16 Pikeville (Ky.) 21-5 142 12 15 Wiley (Texas) 18-5 140 13 18 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 20-6 135 14 11 Peru State (Neb.) 17-6 134 15 13 William Carey (Miss.) 18-7 118 16 14 William Penn (Iowa) 18-6 107 17 18 William Jessup (Calif.) 18-7 102 18 NR Oklahoma City 17-7 94 19 20 Bethel (Tenn.) 20-6 85 20 23 LSU Shreveport (La.) 18-9 84 21 17 Cumberlands (Ky.) 18-7 77 22 25 Providence (Mont.) 17-8 70 23 21 John Brown (Ark.) 18-8 67 24 24 Arizona Christian 20-5 58 25 NR Dillard (La.) 15-7 46

Dropped from the Top 25: Langston (Okla.), Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

Others Receiving Votes: Campbellsville (Ky.) 44, St. Thomas (Texas) 32, Science & Arts (Okla.) 27, Hope International (Calif.) 23, Talladega (Ala.) 17, Langston (Okla.) 13, Westmont (Calif.) 7, Loyola (La.) 3.