KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia Gwinnett snagged all 14, first place votes and continued its time as the top men’s tennis team in the nation in the first regular season edition of the Top 25. Each of the top 12 teams from the preseason poll remained the same as the season has kicked-off for many.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Georgia Gwinnett has been ranked No. 1 in the last 39-straight polls.

Point (Ga.) mad the big jump of the week up eight spots to No. 16 from No. 24 in the preseason edition.

Hope International (Calif.) jumped into the fray for the first time in 2019, checking-in at No. 23. The Royals are a perfect 2-0 so far this season.

No. 3 Xavier (La.) extends the longest consecutively-active streak in the poll with 97 straight appearances. Westmont (Calif.) which is ranked No. 17, is second with 83 straight polls.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete ratings calendar, click HERE

2019 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll 1 (February 12, 2019)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [14] 1-0 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 3-2 361 3 3 Xavier (La.) 1-1 351 4 4 William Carey (Miss.) 0-0 336 5 5 Reinhardt (Ga.) 0-0 324 6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 0-0 310 7 7 William Woods (Mo.) 1-0 309 8 8 Cumberland (Tenn.) 0-0 291 9 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 3-0 277 10 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 0-0 268 11 11 Mobile (Ala.) 0-0 252 12 12 Arizona Christian 1-1 244 13 14 Tennessee Wesleyan 1-0 227 14 15 Union (Ky.) 0-1 211 15 13 Middle Georgia State 0-2 191 16 24 Point (Ga.) 2-3 184 17 17 Westmont (Calif.) 1-1 177 18 19 McPherson (Kan.) 0-0 149 19 16 University of Northwestern Ohio 0-2 144 20 23 Marian (Ind.) 15-3 143 21 25 Cumberlands (Ky.) 2-0 141 22 22 Coastal Georgia 3-1 119 T-23 NR Hope International (Calif.) 2-1 117 T-23 21 Asbury (Ky.) 1-0 117 25 18 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 0-1 95

Dropped from the Top 25: Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

Others Receiving Votes: Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 72, Indiana Wesleyan 61, Loyola (La.) 29, Texas A&M Texarkana 25, Ottawa (Kan.) 15, St. Francis (Ill.) 8, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 8, Georgetown (Ky.) 8, Missouri Valley 8, St. Thomas (Fla.) 7, Judson (Ill.) 4.