Two NAIA Selections on Golden Spikes Watch List

Portions of this story contributed by USA Baseball, Southeastern (Fla.) and Georgia Gwinnett Athletics

KANSAS CITY - USA Baseball announced its 55-player preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list on Thursday, beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2019 season. The 42nd Golden Spikes Award will be presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation on June 14.

The preseason watch list features 55 of the nation's top amateur players, from high school and college baseball. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will maintain a rolling list of players, allowing athletes to play themselves into consideration for the award throughout the season.

A pair of student-athletes from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) made the list this season. Senior Dan Valerio of defending national champion Southeastern (Fla.) along with Sophomore Cam Coursey of Georgia Gwinnett made the list, comprised mainly of NCAA Division I talent.

Last season, Valerio helped the Fire become the first team from Florida to win the Avista-NAIA World Series by leading the team in batting average (.390), doubles (27), and RBIs (84). The Tinton Falls, N.J. native also stole 29 bases, and homerd 17 times.

Coursey earned first NAIA All-America team honors and was named the Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Year as a freshman in 2018, when he batted .485 and struck out only six times in 194 at bats. He was selected a 2019 NAIA Preseason All-American and collected seven hits in 13 at bats (.538 batting average) during GGC's season-opening series last weekend against No. 1-ranked Southeastern University.

"We are pleased to announce the fifty-five athletes who have been selected to the Preseason Watch List for the forty-second annual Golden Spikes Award," said Paul Seiler, Executive Director/CEO of USA Baseball. "The athletes who make up this year's initial watch list span multiple schools and divisions of amateur baseball and, for the first time since 2001, includes the reigning Golden Spikes Award winner. The 2019 season looks to be highly competitive and we are anxious for the first pitches of the year to get underway."

Eighteen different collegiate athletic conferences are represented on the preseason watch list in 2019. The Southeastern Conference leads the way with 13 representatives, while the Pac-12 Conference boasts 10 selections, the Atlantic Coast Conference claims nine and the Big 12 Conference has five. The American Athletic Conference, Colonial Athletic Association and Conference USA are the only other conferences with multiple athletes on the list.

Amateur baseball fans will be able to vote for their favorite players at GoldenSpikesAward.com again in 2019, starting on May 15 with the naming of the Golden Spikes Award semifinalists. The list of semifinalists will also be sent to a voting body consisting of baseball media members, select professional baseball personnel, current USA Baseball staff and 40 previous winners of the award, representing a group of more than 200 voters.

USA Baseball will announce the finalists on May 29 and fan voting will open at GoldenSpikesAward.com concurrently and will remain open through June 10.

The winner of the 42nd Golden Spikes Award will be named on Friday, June 14.

A complete list of the 55-player USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award watch list is as follows:



Name, Position, Class, School, Conference

Kevin Abel, RHP, So., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference

Patrick Bailey, C, So., NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

J.J. Bleday, OF, Jr., Vanderbilt, Southeastern Conference

Cody Bradford, LHP, Jr., Baylor, Big 12 Conference

Kyle Brnovich, RHP, Jr., Elon, Colonial Athletic Association

Tanner Burns, RHP, So., Auburn, Southeastern Conference

Michael Busch, IF, Jr., North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference

Matt Canterino, RHP, Jr., Rice, Conference USA

Cameron Coursey, IF, So., Georgia Gwinnett, Association of Independent Institutions

Matt Cronin, LHP, Jr., Arkansas, Southeastern Conference

Wil Dalton, OF, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

Logan Davidson, IF, Jr., Clemson, Atlantic Coast Conference

John Doxakis, LHP, Jr., Texas A&M, Southeastern Conference

Tyler Dyson, RHP, Jr., Florida, Southeastern Conference

Tristin English, RHP/IF, Jr., Georgia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

Mason Feole, LHP, Jr., Connecticut, American Athletic Conference

Zack Hess, RHP, Jr., LSU, Southeastern Conference

Will Holland, IF, Jr., Auburn, Southeastern Conference

Kolton Ingram, LHP, Sr., Columbus State, Peach Belt Conference

Josh Jung, IF, Jr., Texas Tech, Big 12 Conference

George Kirby, RHP, Jr., Elon, Colonial Athletic Association

Heston Kjerstad, OF, So., Arkansas, Southeastern Conference

Russell Lamovec, RHP, Sr., Mercyhurst, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference

Shea Langeliers, C, Jr., Baylor, Big 12 Conference

Jack Little, RHP, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Nick Lodolo, LHP, Jr., TCU, Big 12 Conference

Jake Mangum, OF, Sr., Mississippi State, Southeastern Conference

Alek Manoah, RHP, Jr., West Virginia, Big 12 Conference

Casey Martin, IF, So., Arkansas, Southeastern Conference

Drew Mendoza, IF, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Max Meyer, RHP, So., Minnesota, Big 10 Conference

Kameron Misner, OF, Jr., Missouri, Southeastern Conference

Sean Mooney, RHP, Jr., St. John's, Big East Conference

Bryant Packard, OF, Jr., East Carolina, American Athletic Conference

Andre Pallante, RHP, Jr., UC Irvine, Big West Conference

Drew Parrish, LHP, Jr., Florida State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Nick Quintana, IF, Jr., Arizona, Pac-12 Conference

Adley Rutschman, C, Jr., Oregon State, Pac-12 Conference

Mitchell Senger, LHP, Jr., Stetson, ASUN Conference

Noah Song, RHP, Sr., Navy, Patriot League

Graeme Stinson, LHP, Jr., Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference

Bryson Stott, IF, Jr., UNLV, Mountain West Conference

Kyle Stowers, OF, Jr., Stanford, Pac-12 Conference

Kevin Strohschein, OF, Sr., Tennessee Tech, Ohio Valley Conference

Chase Strumpf, IF, Jr., UCLA, Pac-12 Conference

Zack Thompson, LHP, Jr., Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

Michael Toglia, IF, Jr., UCLA, Pac-12 Conference

Spencer Torkelson, IF, So., Arizona State, Pac-12 Conference

Dan Valerio, UT, Sr., Southeastern, The Sun Conference

Andrew Vaughn, IF, Jr., California, Pac-12 Conference

Matt Wallner, OF, Jr., Southern Miss, Conference USA

Will Wilson, IF, Jr., NC State, Atlantic Coast Conference

Bobby Witt Jr., SS/RHP, Sr., Colleyville High School, District 8-5A

Logan Wyatt, IF, Jr., Louisville, Atlantic Coast Conference

Kenyon Yovan, RHP, Jr., Oregon, Pac-12 Conference