KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Menlo (Calif.) sits atop in the final regular-season edition of the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top-20 poll. The Oaks accumulated 292 total points.
NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll Highlights
- Menlo (Calif.) claimed the No. 1-ranked individual wrester in five weight classes – Alleida Martinez (109), Gracie Figueroa (116), Solin Piearcy (136), Angela Peralta (143), Iman Kazem (155)
- Wayland Baptist (Texas) is ranked second as a team with 212 points. The Pioneers have one wrestler in the top spot of their weight class – Ovieonce Ray (101)
- The top-six teams stayed the same
- Three other teams have at least one ranked individual grappler in the No. 1-spot – Eastern Oregon, Campbellsville (Ky.), Missouri Baptist and Oklahoma City.
- Oklahoma City joins the top-20 after missing out last poll.
- Central Christian (Kan.) fell out of the rankings this edition.
- This is the first year for women’s wrestling as an NAIA invitational sport. Twenty-five NAIA institutions field wrestling teams during the 2018-2019 season. Women’s wrestling will be eligible for championship status after two years of competition as an invitational sport and 40 institutions sponsor a varsity women’s wrestling team.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the four conferences and groupings.
- Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.
- The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.
- For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.
2018-2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll – Final
|Rank
|Last
|Team
|League
|Points
|1
|1
|Menlo (Calif.)
|West
|292
|2
|2
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Central
|212
|3
|3
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|KCAC
|182
|4
|4
|Life (Ga.)
|Mid-South
|167
|5
|5
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|153
|6
|6
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Mid-South
|139
|7
|14
|Southern Oregon
|West
|129
|8
|7
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|KCAC
|90
|9
|9
|Lyon (Ark.)
|Central
|87
|10
|8
|Eastern Oregon
|West
|73
|11
|12
|Missouri Baptist
|Central
|65
|12
|11
|Midland (Neb.)
|KCAC
|60
|12
|16
|Missouri Valley (Mo.)
|KCAC
|60
|14
|10
|Waldorf (Iowa)
|Central
|56
|15
|NR
|Oklahoma City
|Central
|53
|15
|17
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|West
|53
|17
|13
|Providence (Mont.)
|West
|48
|17
|15
|York (Neb.)
|KCAC
|48
|19
|18
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|Mid-South
|42
|20
|19
|Brewton-Parker (Ga.)
|Mid-South
|17
Dropped out: Central Christian (Kan.)
Receiving votes: Central Christian (Kan.) 13; Saint Mary (Kan.) 8
Top-ranked individuals | Individual rankings
101 – Ovieonce Ray, Wayland Baptist (Texas)
109 – Alleida Martinez, Menlo (Calif.)
116 – Gracie Figueora, Menlo (Calif.)
123 – Macy Higa, Eastern Oregon
130 – Andribeth Rivera, Campbellsville (Ky.)
136 – Solin Piearcy, Menlo Calif.)
143 – Angela Peralta, Menlo (Calif.)
155 – Iman Kazem, Menlo (Calif.)
170 – Dymond Guilford, Missouri Baptist
191 – Nkechinyere Nwankwo, Oklahoma City