KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Menlo (Calif.) sits atop in the final regular-season edition of the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top-20 poll. The Oaks accumulated 292 total points.

NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll Highlights

Three other teams have at least one ranked individual grappler in the No. 1-spot – Eastern Oregon, Campbellsville (Ky.), Missouri Baptist and Oklahoma City.

Wayland Baptist (Texas) is ranked second as a team with 212 points. The Pioneers have one wrestler in the top spot of their weight class – Ovieonce Ray (101)

This is the first year for women’s wrestling as an NAIA invitational sport. Twenty-five NAIA institutions field wrestling teams during the 2018-2019 season. Women’s wrestling will be eligible for championship status after two years of competition as an invitational sport and 40 institutions sponsor a varsity women’s wrestling team.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the four conferences and groupings.

Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.