Women's Wrestling

Menlo, No. 1 Final Poll

2018-19 NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll (Final)

Menlo (Calif.) is No. 1 for the fourth-straight poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Menlo (Calif.) sits atop in the final regular-season edition of the NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top-20 poll. The Oaks accumulated 292 total points.

 

NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll Highlights

 

  • Menlo (Calif.) claimed the No. 1-ranked individual wrester in five weight classes – Alleida Martinez (109), Gracie Figueroa (116), Solin Piearcy (136), Angela Peralta (143), Iman Kazem (155)
  • Wayland Baptist (Texas) is ranked second as a team with 212 points. The Pioneers have one wrestler in the top spot of their weight class – Ovieonce Ray (101)
  • The top-six teams stayed the same
  • Three other teams have at least one ranked individual grappler in the No. 1-spot – Eastern Oregon, Campbellsville (Ky.), Missouri Baptist and Oklahoma City.
  • Oklahoma City joins the top-20 after missing out last poll.
  • Central Christian (Kan.) fell out of the rankings this edition.
  • This is the first year for women’s wrestling as an NAIA invitational sport. Twenty-five NAIA institutions field wrestling teams during the 2018-2019 season. Women’s wrestling will be eligible for championship status after two years of competition as an invitational sport and 40 institutions sponsor a varsity women’s wrestling team.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the four conferences and groupings.
  • Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.
  • The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.
  • For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.

 

2018-2019 NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches Top 20 Poll – Final

Rank Last Team League Points
1 1 Menlo (Calif.) West 292
2 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) Central 212
3 3 Jamestown (N.D.) KCAC 182
4 4 Life (Ga.) Mid-South 167
5 5 Campbellsville (Ky.) Mid-South 153
6 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) Mid-South 139
7 14 Southern Oregon West 129
8 7 Ottawa (Kan.) KCAC 90
9 9 Lyon (Ark.) Central 87
10 8 Eastern Oregon West 73
11 12 Missouri Baptist Central 65
12 11 Midland (Neb.) KCAC 60
12 16 Missouri Valley (Mo.) KCAC 60
14 10 Waldorf (Iowa) Central 56
15 NR Oklahoma City Central 53
15 17 Warner Pacific (Ore.) West 53
17 13 Providence (Mont.) West 48
17 15 York (Neb.) KCAC 48
19 18 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) Mid-South 42
20 19 Brewton-Parker (Ga.) Mid-South 17

Dropped out: Central Christian (Kan.)

Receiving votes: Central Christian (Kan.) 13; Saint Mary (Kan.) 8

 

Top-ranked individuals | Individual rankings

 

101 – Ovieonce Ray, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

109 – Alleida Martinez, Menlo (Calif.)

116 – Gracie Figueora, Menlo (Calif.)

123 – Macy Higa, Eastern Oregon

130 – Andribeth Rivera, Campbellsville (Ky.)

136 – Solin Piearcy, Menlo Calif.)

143 – Angela Peralta, Menlo (Calif.)

155 – Iman Kazem, Menlo (Calif.)

170 – Dymond Guilford, Missouri Baptist

191 – Nkechinyere Nwankwo, Oklahoma City

Invitational Information

NAIA Wrestling Championship

