KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the allocations for the 2019 NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championships.

Each conference tournament is awarded automatic berths to the national championships, based off the final regular-season poll, which can be seen HERE. Each conference is awarded automatic berths based on the amount of wrestlers ranked in each weight class.

After all of the conference tournaments have concluded, a 16 member committee consisting of conference raters and oversight members will meet to select the remaining six at-large qualifiers. The list of 2019 qualifiers will be released on Tuesday, February 19 by 5 p.m. (CST) on NAIA.org.

2019 NAIA Men’s Wrestling Allocations

Conference 125 133 141 149 157 165 174 184 197 285 Total AAC 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 11 AMC 1 2 1 2 2 1 2 3 2 2 18 Cascade 6 5 5 5 4 5 2 3 6 2 43 GPAC 1 4 3 2 2 3 2 2 1 2 22 Heart 3 3 2 4 4 5 3 4 3 2 33 KCAC 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 13 Mid-South 5 4 5 3 6 3 5 5 5 6 47 SAC 3 1 3 3 2 2 4 1 2 2 23

The NAIA coaches’ poll is voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences. The top 20 individuals in each weight class is based on how each voter ranks the best individuals.

The 2019 NAIA Wrestling National Championships will take place at the Richard O. Jacobsen Exhibition Center in Des Moines, IA March 1-2, 2019. Pre-sale tickets are currently available through Catch Des Moines.