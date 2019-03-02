2018-19 NAIA Women's Swim & Dive Coaches' Top 10 Poll — No. 5 (Feb. 14)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remained in the No. 1-spot in the latest edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

SCAD Savannah captured its 11th-consecutive No. 1-rank, which has never been accomplished before. The most consecutive No. 1 ranks was seven by former member Oklahoma Baptist from 2013-15.

SCAD Savannah holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 39 total appearances since the team’s first appearance in 2009.

There have been five programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1-ranking for an entire season: SCAD Savannah (2015-16, 2017-18) and former members Oklahoma Baptist (2014-15), Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2009-10, 2011-12), California Baptist (2005-06) and Simon Fraser (B.C.) (2002-03, 2003-04). SCAD Savannah, Fresno Pacific and Simon Fraser are the only teams have a No. 1 rank for two different seasons.

Poll Methodology

Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.

The postseason poll is determined by the final places of the teams at the national championship.

The Committee will consist of seven current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current "top times" as the primary source of ranking.

2018-19 NAIA Women’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll – No. 5 (Fee. 14)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL POINTS 1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 65 2 2 Cumberlands (Ky.) 62 2 3 Keiser (Fla.) 62 4 4 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 43 5 9 Brenau (Ga.) 32 6 5 Indiana Wesleyan 28 7 8 Loyola (La.) 24 8 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 23 9 6 College of Idaho 22 10 RV Lindenwood - Belleville 12

Receiving Votes: Milligan (Tenn.), Midland (Neb.), Life (Ga.), Asbury (Ky.)