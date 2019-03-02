Women's Indoor Track & Field Multi-Event Qualifiers Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the indoor track and field multi-event qualifiers for the 2019 championship in Brookings, S.D.

The top 16 marks in the pentathlon qualify to compete at the national championship.

Pentathlon Qualifiers

Name Institution Points 1 Lamer, Kamberlyn Dakota Wesleyan 3699 2 Minnaert, Maddie Benedictine (Kan.) 3521 3 Correia, Leondra Indiana Tech 3486 4 Dodd, Paige Eastern Oregon 3462 5 Stewart, Cali Hastings (Neb.) 3446 6 Deterding, Jessica Concordia (Neb.) 3410 7 Doll, Lauren Friends (Kan.) 3333 8 Laures, Shelley Benedictine (Kan.) 3303 9 Thomsen, Maitlyn Doane (Neb.) 3294 10 Van Harn, Megan William Woods (Mo.) 3279 11 Gadient , Rachel Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3241 12 Arevalo, Aurora Morningside (Iowa) 3230 13 Wind, Joscelyn Dordt (Iowa) 3203 14 Sapp, Jenny Lewis-Clark (Idaho) 3154 15 Williams, Vendela William Jessup (Cali.) 3151 16 Smith, Renique Indiana Tech 3138

The current pentathlon record holder is Akela Jones of former member Oklahoma Baptist with a final of 4,153 in 2014.

The 2018 pentathlon winner was Chelsea Baker of Friends (Kan.) with a final of 3,854. Baker also won the 2017 title.

The NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Dakota State University will take place at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

The final qualifiers list for the championship will be announced on Friday, February 28 on naia.org.

