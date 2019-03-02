Women's Indoor Track & Field Multi-Event Qualifiers Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the indoor track and field multi-event qualifiers for the 2019 championship in Brookings, S.D.
The top 16 marks in the pentathlon qualify to compete at the national championship.
Pentathlon Qualifiers
|Name
|Institution
|Points
|1
|Lamer, Kamberlyn
|Dakota Wesleyan
|3699
|2
|Minnaert, Maddie
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|3521
|3
|Correia, Leondra
|Indiana Tech
|3486
|4
|Dodd, Paige
|Eastern Oregon
|3462
|5
|Stewart, Cali
|Hastings (Neb.)
|3446
|6
|Deterding, Jessica
|Concordia (Neb.)
|3410
|7
|Doll, Lauren
|Friends (Kan.)
|3333
|8
|Laures, Shelley
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|3303
|9
|Thomsen, Maitlyn
|Doane (Neb.)
|3294
|10
|Van Harn, Megan
|William Woods (Mo.)
|3279
|11
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|3241
|12
|Arevalo, Aurora
|Morningside (Iowa)
|3230
|13
|Wind, Joscelyn
|Dordt (Iowa)
|3203
|14
|Sapp, Jenny
|Lewis-Clark (Idaho)
|3154
|15
|Williams, Vendela
|William Jessup (Cali.)
|3151
|16
|Smith, Renique
|Indiana Tech
|3138
The current pentathlon record holder is Akela Jones of former member Oklahoma Baptist with a final of 4,153 in 2014.
The 2018 pentathlon winner was Chelsea Baker of Friends (Kan.) with a final of 3,854. Baker also won the 2017 title.
The NAIA Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Dakota State University will take place at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.
The final qualifiers list for the championship will be announced on Friday, February 28 on naia.org.
Event Schedule CLICK HERE