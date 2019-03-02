Men's Indoor Track & Field Multi-Event Qualifiers Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the indoor track and field multi-event qualifiers for the 2019 championship in Brookings, S.D.
The top 16 marks in the heptathlon qualify to compete at the national championship.
Heptathlon Qualifiers
|Name
|Institution
|Points
|1
|Williams, Cody
|Concordia (Neb.)
|5213
|2
|Top, Pieter
|Westmont (Cali.)
|5141
|3
|Lawson, Winston
|Vanguard (Cali.)
|5132
|4
|Nemitz, Jackson
|Westmont (Cali.)
|4941
|5
|Sudbeck, Levi
|Doane (Neb.)
|4941
|6
|Lamb, Logan
|Baker (Kan.)
|4816
|7
|Wrzesinski, Cleet
|Dickinson St. (N.D.)
|4808
|8
|Griffith, Ezra
|Bethel (Ind.)
|4787
|9
|Malone, Josh
|Carroll (Mont.)
|4709
|10
|Connealy, Jeremiah
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|4697
|11
|Kostelecky, Kristopher
|College of Idaho
|4691
|12
|Behme, Sebastian
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|4659
|13
|Dickmander, Julius
|Doane (Neb.)
|4635
|14
|Dotson, Joe
|Southern Oregon
|4590
|15
|Alvarez, Marcus
|Westmont (Cali.)
|4553
|16
|Gustafson, Cadin
|Friends (Kan.)
|4454
The current heptathlon record holder is Robbie Haynie of Eastern Oregon with a final of 5,781.
The 2018 winner was Winston Lawson Vanguard (Calif.) with a final of 5,321 in 2009.
The NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Dakota State University will take place at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.
The final qualifiers for the event will be announced on Friday, February 28 on naia.org.
