Men's Indoor Track & Field

Men's Indoor Track & Field Multi-Event Qualifiers Announced

16 Heptathlon Qualifiers Announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA announced the indoor track and field multi-event qualifiers for the 2019 championship in Brookings, S.D.

The top 16 marks in the heptathlon qualify to compete at the national championship.

Heptathlon Qualifiers

Name Institution Points
1 Williams, Cody Concordia (Neb.) 5213
2 Top, Pieter Westmont (Cali.) 5141
3 Lawson, Winston Vanguard (Cali.) 5132
4 Nemitz, Jackson Westmont (Cali.) 4941
5 Sudbeck, Levi Doane (Neb.) 4941
6 Lamb, Logan Baker (Kan.) 4816
7 Wrzesinski, Cleet Dickinson St. (N.D.) 4808
8 Griffith, Ezra Bethel (Ind.) 4787
9 Malone, Josh Carroll (Mont.) 4709
10 Connealy, Jeremiah Benedictine (Kan.) 4697
11 Kostelecky, Kristopher College of Idaho 4691
12 Behme, Sebastian Spring Arbor (Mich.) 4659
13 Dickmander, Julius Doane (Neb.) 4635
14 Dotson, Joe Southern Oregon 4590
15 Alvarez, Marcus Westmont (Cali.) 4553
16 Gustafson, Cadin Friends (Kan.) 4454

The current heptathlon record holder is Robbie Haynie of Eastern Oregon with a final of 5,781.

The 2018 winner was Winston Lawson Vanguard (Calif.) with a final of 5,321 in 2009.

The NAIA Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championship hosted by Dakota State University will take place at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

The final qualifiers for the event will be announced on Friday, February 28 on naia.org.

NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championship

54th ANNUAL MEN'S INDOOR
TRACK & FIELD
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 28 - March 2, 2019
Brookings, S.D.

