KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Baptist is the new No. 1 team in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):
- Missouri Baptist is one of two undefeated teams in the top 10. The Spartans have yet to play a
five setmatch this season.
- Since the last poll, MBU has captured wins over RV Missouri Valley, Dordt (Iowa), Morningside (Iowa), Briar Cliff (Iowa) and No. 3 Park (Mo.).
- No. 9 Mount Mercy (Iowa) and No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) make their way into the poll this week.
- No team has been ranked at No. 1 for an entire season. Grand View has the most No. 1-rankings with 12. Missouri Baptist with four and Park (Mo.) with three are the only other teams that have been ranked at No. 1.
- Park holds the longest active streak in the polls with 22-consecutive rankings. Grand View, Lourdes (Ohio) and Ottawa (Kan.) follow with 21-consecutive rankings.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete rating calendar, click here.
Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!
2019 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll
|LAST
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|2
|Missouri Baptist [12]
|13-0
|132
|2
|4
|Lourdes (Ohio)
|8-2
|115
|3
|3
|Park (Mo.)
|7-1
|114
|4
|5
|Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)
|9-3
|97
|5
|1
|Grand View (Iowa)
|8-1
|94
|6
|6
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|15-0
|90
|7
|7
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|5-3
|67
|8
|9
|Hope International (Calif.)
|6-1
|60
|9
|NR
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|11-5
|56
|10
|NR
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|9-2
|31
Others Receiving Votes: Life (Ga.) 22, UC Merced (Calif.) 13, Clarke (Iowa) 8, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7, Siena Heights (Mich.) 5