stop
Default Header

Men's Volleyball

stop
NAIA - Men's Volleyball - Top 10 Poll - No. 1 Missouri Baptist

2019 NAIA Men's Volleyball Coaches' Top 10 Poll — No. 3 (Feb. 19)

Missouri Baptist overtakes the No. 1 spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Baptist is the new No. 1 team in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2017):

  • Missouri Baptist is one of two undefeated teams in the top 10. The Spartans have yet to play a five set match this season.
  • Since the last poll, MBU has captured wins over RV Missouri Valley, Dordt (Iowa), Morningside (Iowa), Briar Cliff (Iowa) and No. 3 Park (Mo.).
  • No. 9 Mount Mercy (Iowa) and No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) make their way into the poll this week.
  • No team has been ranked at No. 1 for an entire season. Grand View has the most No. 1-rankings with 12. Missouri Baptist with four and Park (Mo.) with three are the only other teams that have been ranked at No. 1.
  • Park holds the longest active streak in the polls with 22-consecutive rankings. Grand View, Lourdes (Ohio) and Ottawa (Kan.) follow with 21-consecutive rankings.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete rating calendar, click here.

Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!

2019 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll

LAST
RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 2 Missouri Baptist [12] 13-0 132
2 4 Lourdes (Ohio) 8-2 115
3 3 Park (Mo.) 7-1 114
4 5 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 9-3 97
5 1 Grand View (Iowa) 8-1 94
6 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 15-0 90
7 7 Ottawa (Kan.) 5-3 67
8 9 Hope International (Calif.) 6-1 60
9 NR Mount Mercy (Iowa) 11-5 56
10 NR Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-2 31

Others Receiving Votes: Life (Ga.) 22, UC Merced (Calif.) 13, Clarke (Iowa) 8, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 7, Siena Heights (Mich.) 5

Source: National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Volleyball Championship

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
April 16-20, 2019
Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center
Des Moines, Iowa

Sports Rules - Volleyball (M)