KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Concordia (Neb.) remained in the top spot in the latest edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs received all 12 first-place votes and 312 points.

Top 25 Highlights:

Concordia (27-3) sits atop the poll after going 4-0 since the release of the previous poll. The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 14 Morningside (Iowa), 69-53, then-No. 5 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), 79-66 and finished the ratings period with wins over St. Mary (Neb.) and Mount Marty (S.D.).

College of the Ozarks join the top-five at No. 5. The Bobcats had four wins in the past two weeks and are currently riding a 10-game win streak.

Oregon Tech is the only addition to the top-25 this week.

Hastings (Neb.) had the most positive movement within the top-25, as they moved up nine spots from No. 24 to No. 15. Over the last two weeks, the Broncos went 3-1 with wins over Briar Cliff (Iowa), Midland (Neb.) and then-No. 12 Dordt (Iowa).

Morningside (Iowa), which checks in at No. 19, holds the record for most No. 1 rankings of all-time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan – No. 22 in this poll – is second with 33.