KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Concordia (Neb.) remained in the top spot in the latest edition of the 2018-19 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 poll. The Bulldogs received all 12 first-place votes and 312 points.
Top 25 Highlights:
- Concordia (27-3) sits atop the poll after going 4-0 since the release of the previous poll. The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 14 Morningside (Iowa), 69-53, then-No. 5 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), 79-66 and finished the ratings period with wins over St. Mary (Neb.) and Mount Marty (S.D.).
- College of the Ozarks join the top-five at No. 5. The Bobcats had four wins in the past two weeks and are currently riding a 10-game win streak.
- Oregon Tech is the only addition to the top-25 this week.
- Hastings (Neb.) had the most positive movement within the top-25, as they moved up nine spots from No. 24 to No. 15. Over the last two weeks, the Broncos went 3-1 with wins over Briar Cliff (Iowa), Midland (Neb.) and then-No. 12 Dordt (Iowa).
- Morningside (Iowa), which checks in at No. 19, holds the record for most No. 1 rankings of all-time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan – No. 22 in this poll – is second with 33.
- Morningside also holds the record for longest consecutively ranked active school with 178 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 165, which includes its time in DI Women’s Basketball.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
2018-19 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 19, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Concordia (Neb.) [12]
|27-3
|312
|2
|2
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|25-3
|302
|3
|4
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|25-2
|291
|4
|5
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|26-4
|280
|5
|6
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|26-3
|274
|6
|7
|Marian (Ind.)
|25-5
|256
|7
|3
|Indiana Tech
|27-3
|255
|8
|8
|Taylor (Ind.)
|25-4
|246
|9
|9
|Eastern Oregon
|25-3
|226
|10
|11
|Tabor (Kan.)
|25-3
|224
|11
|10
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|23-5
|211
|12
|13
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|28-1
|209
|13
|12
|Dordt (Iowa)
|20-10
|185
|13
|15
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|22-7
|185
|15
|24
|Hastings (Neb.)
|18-11
|145
|15
|17
|Sterling (Kan.)
|25-4
|145
|17
|T19
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|21-8
|134
|18
|23
|Indiana Northwest (Ind.)
|24-6
|131
|19
|14
|Morningside (Iowa)
|19-11
|107
|20
|NR
|Oregon Tech
|22-8
|105
|21
|22
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|25-5
|103
|22
|16
|Indiana Wesleyan
|19-11
|100
|23
|T25
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|22-7
|92
|24
|18
|Kansas Wesleyan
|20-10
|86
|25
|21
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|21-9
|67
Dropped out: Corban (Ore.) and Saint Francis (Ind.)
Receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 58; Corban (Ore.) 57; Mayville State (N.D.) 39; Siena Heights (Mich.) 37; Saint Francis (Ind.) 29; Bellevue (Neb.) 24; Michigan-Dearborn 11; WVU Tech (W. Va.) 10; UC Merced (Calif.) 8; Huntington (Ind.) 6.
