DII Men's Basketball

DII MBB_Poll No. 6

2018-2019 NAIA DII Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6

Oklahoma Wesleyan is No. 1 for the second-straight poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma Wesleyan stayed atop the latest edition of the Top 25 poll, released on Tuesday. The Eagles received seven first-place votes and 308 total points to stay in the pole position for the second-straight installment.

 

Top 25 Highlights:

  • Oklahoma Wesleyan is No. 1 after going 3-1 the past two weeks. The Eagles clinched the conference championship with a 97-95 (OT) win at then-No. 6 Southwestern (Kan.).
  • The top-8 teams last at least one game since the last poll.
  • No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) received four first-place votes. The Mustangs went 3-1 in the last couple of weeks, including a win over then-12 Briar Cliff (Iowa), 97-79.
  • WVU Tech (W. Va.) joined the top-five this week, after they went 5-0 since the last poll.
  • WVU Tech and Olivet Nazarene (Ill) moved up five sports each, highlighting the positive movement in the top 25.
  • Madonna (Mich.) is the lone newcomer in the poll this week.
  • Northwest Christian (Ore.) fell out of the rankings from No. 25.
  • Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 81-straight appearances. Bethel (Ind.) (No. 20) is next with 71, with Cornerstone (Mich.), currently ranked tenth in the poll, with 60.

 

Poll Methodology

 

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

 

 

2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 19, 2019)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan [7] 28-2 308
2 2 Morningside (Iowa) [4] 25-2 305
3 5 Indiana Wesleyan [1] 25-5 292
4 9 WVU Tech 26-4 277
5 T3 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 24-6 266
6 10 Oregon Tech 24-6 264
7 T3 College of Idaho 25-5 248
8 T6 Southwestern (Kan.) 24-4 244
9 11 Marian (Ind.) 24-6 233
10 8 Cornerstone (Mich.) 23-7 216
11 T6 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 24-6 203
12 14 Union (Ky.) 23-6 202
13 15 Jamestown (N.D.) 25-5 198
14 13 Indiana East (Ind.) 23-7 196
15 12 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 20-7 162
16 21 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 23-7 158
17 16 Warner (Fla.) 21-9 144
18 T18 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 21-8 136
19 T18 Montreat (N.C.) 21-6 118
20 17 Bethel (Ind.) 21-9 112
21 23 Indiana Northwest (Ind.) 23-6 106
22 22 Friends (Kan.) 21-8 97
23 20 Southeastern (Fla.) 20-8 93
24 NR Madonna (Mich.) 22-8 79
25 24 IU Kokomo (Ind.) 23-6 73

Dropped out: Northwest Christian (Ore.)

Others receiving votes: Presentation (S.D.) 43; Milligan (Tenn.) 39, Northwest Christian (Ore) 38; Ave Maria (Fla.) 23; Indiana Tech 19; Holy Cross (Ind.) 17; Washington Adventist (Md.) 12; Corban (Ore.) 9; Saint Francis (Ind.) 9; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 5

Championship Information

NAIA DII Men's Basketball Championship

28th ANNUAL DIVISION II
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
March 6-12, 2019
Sioux Falls, S.D.

