KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma Wesleyan stayed atop the latest edition of the Top 25 poll, released on Tuesday. The Eagles received seven first-place votes and 308 total points to stay in the pole position for the second-straight installment.

Top 25 Highlights:

Oklahoma Wesleyan is No. 1 after going 3-1 the past two weeks. The Eagles clinched the conference championship with a 97-95 (OT) win at then-No. 6 Southwestern (Kan.).

The top-8 teams last at least one game since the last poll.

No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) received four first-place votes. The Mustangs went 3-1 in the last couple of weeks, including a win over then-12 Briar Cliff (Iowa), 97-79.

WVU Tech (W. Va.) joined the top-five this week, after they went 5-0 since the last poll.

WVU Tech and Olivet Nazarene (Ill) moved up five sports each, highlighting the positive movement in the top 25.

Madonna (Mich.) is the lone newcomer in the poll this week.

Northwest Christian (Ore.) fell out of the rankings from No. 25.