KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma Wesleyan stayed atop the latest edition of the Top 25 poll, released on Tuesday. The Eagles received seven first-place votes and 308 total points to stay in the pole position for the second-straight installment.
Top 25 Highlights:
- Oklahoma Wesleyan is No. 1 after going 3-1 the past two weeks. The Eagles clinched the conference championship with a 97-95 (OT) win at then-No. 6 Southwestern (Kan.).
- The top-8 teams last at least one game since the last poll.
- No. 2 Morningside (Iowa) received four first-place votes. The Mustangs went 3-1 in the last couple of weeks, including a win over then-12 Briar Cliff (Iowa), 97-79.
- WVU Tech (W. Va.) joined the top-five this week, after they went 5-0 since the last poll.
- WVU Tech and Olivet Nazarene (Ill) moved up five sports each, highlighting the positive movement in the top 25.
- Madonna (Mich.) is the lone newcomer in the poll this week.
- Northwest Christian (Ore.) fell out of the rankings from No. 25.
- Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 81-straight appearances. Bethel (Ind.) (No. 20) is next with 71, with Cornerstone (Mich.), currently ranked tenth in the poll, with 60.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2018-2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Feb. 19, 2019)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma Wesleyan [7]
|28-2
|308
|2
|2
|Morningside (Iowa) [4]
|25-2
|305
|3
|5
|Indiana Wesleyan [1]
|25-5
|292
|4
|9
|WVU Tech
|26-4
|277
|5
|T3
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|24-6
|266
|6
|10
|Oregon Tech
|24-6
|264
|7
|T3
|College of Idaho
|25-5
|248
|8
|T6
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|24-4
|244
|9
|11
|Marian (Ind.)
|24-6
|233
|10
|8
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|23-7
|216
|11
|T6
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|24-6
|203
|12
|14
|Union (Ky.)
|23-6
|202
|13
|15
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|25-5
|198
|14
|13
|Indiana East (Ind.)
|23-7
|196
|15
|12
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|20-7
|162
|16
|21
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|23-7
|158
|17
|16
|Warner (Fla.)
|21-9
|144
|18
|T18
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|21-8
|136
|19
|T18
|Montreat (N.C.)
|21-6
|118
|20
|17
|Bethel (Ind.)
|21-9
|112
|21
|23
|Indiana Northwest (Ind.)
|23-6
|106
|22
|22
|Friends (Kan.)
|21-8
|97
|23
|20
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|20-8
|93
|24
|NR
|Madonna (Mich.)
|22-8
|79
|25
|24
|IU Kokomo (Ind.)
|23-6
|73
Dropped out: Northwest Christian (Ore.)
Others receiving votes: Presentation (S.D.) 43; Milligan (Tenn.) 39, Northwest Christian (Ore) 38; Ave Maria (Fla.) 23; Indiana Tech 19; Holy Cross (Ind.) 17; Washington Adventist (Md.) 12; Corban (Ore.) 9; Saint Francis (Ind.) 9; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 5
Make sure to download the Experience NAIA Championship App for updated news and information for the 2019 NAIA Division I and II Basketball Championships! Download the app HERE!